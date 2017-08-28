‘Old Farmer’s Almanac’ Publishes 2017-2018 Winter Weather Predictions

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has published its annual long-range forecast, including the much-anticipated 2017-2018 winter weather predictions. Although the accuracy of the forecast is debatable, the publication’s long-term predictions remain popular among many farmers and those who are simply curious about future weather patterns — and the impact they may have on their lives.

As stated on the official website, the Old Farmer’s Almanac was founded and originally published by Robert B. Thomas in 1792.

Like other almanacs, the popular booklet contained a farmer’s calendar, a tide table, and future weather predictions. However, Thomas’ almanac was unique because the information was presented in a “new, useful, and entertaining manner.”

Although the Old Farmer’s Almanac is indeed entertaining, the annual weather predictions remain one of its most anticipated features.

According to reports, the long-range weather forecasts are developed by the Old Farmer’s Almanac weather team, which uses a “secret” formula. The secret formula is rumored to include a combination of climatology, meteorology, and solar cycles.

To provide readers with specific accuracy, the specialists divide the country into 18 different regions — which each have their own long-range forecast.

Overall, the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the 2017-2018 winter season will be a bit cooler than the 2016-2017 season. Although the weather is predicted to be mild, it may be more rainy and snowy than the previous year.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, residents in the Northeast Region, which includes portions of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, can expect a mild and snowy winter during the 2017-2018 season.

Region 2, which is along the Atlantic Corridor, and includes Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia, can expect a mild and wet winter season.

The Appalachian Region, which includes portions of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, and Region 4, which is in the Southeast Region and includes portions of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, are also expected to have a mild and wet winter season.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac weather team predicts that Region 5, which includes a majority of the state of Florida, will experience an unusually mild and wet winter as well.

Residents in the Lower Lakes Region, which includes portions of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, can expect cool temperatures and moderate snowfall.

Region 7, which is in the Ohio Valley, and includes portions of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, are expected to have a mild, but snowy, winter.

The 2017-2018 winter weather predictions for the Deep South Region, which includes portions of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, range from cold and snowy to cold and wet.

Residents in Region 9, which is the Upper Midwest Region, and includes portions of Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, are expected to have a dry and mild winter overall.

The Heartland Region, which includes portions of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, will likely experience a mild and snowy winter this season.

Residents in Region 11, which is the Texas-Oklahoma region and includes portions of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, are expected to have a mild to cold and snowy winter.

The High Plains Region, which includes portions of Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming, is predicted to have a snowy winter, with conditions ranging from mild to colder than average.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Region 13, or the Intermountain Region, which includes portions of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, will likely experience a cold and snowy winter season.

The Desert Southwest Region, which includes portions of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah, will likely have cold and wet conditions during the winter season.

Residents in Region 15, which is in the Pacific Northwest, including portions of California, Oregon, and Washington, are expected to experience an overall cold and dry winter.

The Pacific Southwest, which includes portions of California, is expected to be cold and wet throughout the 2017-2018 winter season.

Region 17, which is the state of Alaska, will likely experience a mild winter weather season with normal snowfall.

Hawaii, which is Region 18, is expected to have a cool and rainy winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac remains one of the longest-running and most popular publications in the United States. Although the accuracy of the winter weather predictions for 2017-2018 is uncertain at this time, it is always interesting to take a look at the publication’s long-term forecast.

