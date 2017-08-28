Nicki Minaj’s Ex, Meek Mill, Faces Concert ‘War Zone’ Accusations

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, has in the past had violent incidences around his music events. Just a few days ago, he made a legal response to neglect accusations following a shooting incident that led to the death of two people outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut during one of his concerts.

The incident, which occurred in December last year, led to the deaths of Jaquan Graves, 20 and Travis Ward, 31. According to the family of Travis Ward, Meek Mill drew a crowd which glorified violence. According to the lawsuit, gang-affiliated members were allowed to stay at the venue with the intent to incite.

Some of Meek Mill’s lyrics have also been included in the lawsuit documents, which highlight some of the controversial lyrics to his songs. The lines include, “Tony Montana (Freestyle)”… “AK-47 picture perfect like a camera… What’s your body count n****? I’m double digits.” This is as reported by TMZ.

According to Joe Faxon, the family’s lawyer, Meek Mill and event organizers owe it to the fans to ensure that there is adequate security. Warnings about previous show violence incidences should also be conveyed beforehand. This was while speaking to TMZ.

Meek Mill denies having anything do to with the murders. In 2015, his then girlfriend Nicki Minaj apparently decided to cancel plans to perform alongside him in his shows following a scary melee while shooting a music video in Philadelphia.

A rival gang is said to have shot up the set. Eighteen members of the No Love City gang were soon after indicted. At the time, Minaj, who was planning to appear alongside him, canceled the endeavor because of fear for her own safety. She reportedly also worried about him.

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are currently separated, with the “Anaconda” artist recently telling her fans that her upcoming album Double Dutchess, which is set to be released on September 22, will also reveal the tumultuous period she went through after breaking up with the Philly rapper.

This was via Instagram. Meek Mill on the other hand, recently stated while on Power 99 FM that he wanted her his whole life, and when they broke up, it was a huge loss. This is as reported by SOHH.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]