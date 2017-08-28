After almost two decades, Netflix has decided to dive into the marijuana industry by selling a few of its own strains of weed. According to Variety, the streaming giant is gearing up to offer a number of boutique marijuana strains in West Hollywood, California. These various strains of weed are marketed toward enhancing the experience of settling into the couch for a night of Netflix and chill.

Variety notes the streaming giant’s decision to dive into the marijuana industry stems from the new series Disjointed, about an older woman who is living the dream of operating a marijuana dispensary. Using 10 Netflix Originals as inspiration, Netflix will be offering 10 different marijuana strains to the residents of California as part of a promotional stunt.

Netflix released a press release with details about the 10 different strains.

“Each strain was cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone. For example, sillier shows may be more indica dominant, while dramedies will be more sativa dominant to help the more powerful scenes resonate.”

Three of the Netflix marijuana strains – the Omega Strain, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze – were inspired by the new Netflix Original Disjointed. The strain Camp Firewood was inspired by Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. Arrested Development inspired the strain Banana Stand Kush and Chelsea inspired the strain Vodkush. Peyotea 73 was inspired by Grace and Frankie, and Sassafrass OG was inspired by Lady Dynamite.

The remaining three marijuana strains include Baka Bile, Poussey Riot, and Moon 13. These three strains were inspired by Santa Clarita Diet, Orange Is The New Black, and Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers around the world, it does not appear is if Netflix marijuana is available as a mail-order purchase. Only residents in California who were able to make it to the pop-up dispensary will be able to enjoy the Netflix strains. Variety also noted the streaming giant wanted it to be clear that selling these Netflix Original themed marijuana strains were not a business plan with the intention of making profits in the weed industry. This was merely a promotional stunt to shine a spotlight on various Netflix Original series, while targeting marijuana users who might enjoy smoking a Netflix strain of weed while binging through a Netflix series.

Netflix creates weed strains inspired by their original shows like #OITNB, #ArrestedDevelopment and more https://t.co/wYhs3E7TQX — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Denys Prykhodov/ShutterStock]