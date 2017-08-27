Houston Flood 2017: National Weather Service Warns, ‘All Impacts Are Unknown And Beyond Anything Experienced’

Houston and other areas of Texas have flooded before, but nothing like what is happening right now. In fact, the National Weather Service posted a grim Facebook status. It warned that “all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced.” The agency could only suggest that residents follow the orders of officials.

The map that accompanied the Facebook post was equally as terrifying. The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is drenching Houston and other Texas cities with an unimaginable amount of rain. Houston has recorded 22.07 inches of precipitation. The map also shows other affected areas, in varying degrees, all the way up to Oklahoma and stretching across Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississipi.

“This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey”

In the comments section, people offered prayers, positive thoughts, and suggestions. One man advised people to turn off the valves in water heaters. He explained that water heaters usually hold about 50 gallons of water that can hydrate a family for up to seven days. Others suggested that water in toilet tanks could also be used and was safe to drink.

The devastation is not limited to Houston. Coastal cities like Rockport have experienced complete devastation following Hurricane Harvey. There have also been tornadoes, a mild earthquake, a massive sinkhole, and flooding throughout the state. People are scared, and rightfully so. This type of flooding that Houston is experiencing has never happened before. Many took the National Weather Service’s Facebook post as a grim confession that they really don’t know what to do.

People are posting pictures all across Facebook, photos of a man literally catching fish in his living room; a young boy wading through waters to check on a neighbor; a convoy of H-E-B trucks prepared to offer disaster relief; cars that are nearly covered to the roofs by flooded waters; and people struggling to walk on a freeway that is filled to nearly two feet of water. There are reports that people were told to stay inside and go to their attics. Now, some of those residents are trapped. They are just sitting and waiting for help to arrive.

It is a catastrophic situation in Houston. As the world watches, people hope that the situation gets under control before it’s too late.

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]