Kourtney Kardashian, You ‘Don’t Give Two Sh*ts’ For Your Kids, Says Fan As Scott Disick Flaunts His New Car

Kourtney Kardashian is being criticized for another of her posts on Instagram. This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself in a riveted one-piece swim suit. The picture looked stunning with water in the background. However, her fans mom-shamed her again and said that she doesn’t really care about her kids.

A fan used really harsh words, saying, “Kourtney cares for only getting b**ged by a boy. She doesn’t give two sh*ts for her kids.”

Although there were several others who were full of praises, it seemed like Kourtney Kardashian can’t really make everyone happy all the time and she shouldn’t even try.

This is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has received flak for a picture on Instagram, nor is it the first time she has been mom-shamed. The Inquisitr had reported that a fan of her’s criticized her for posting a similar picture on Instagram some time ago. The fan commented that Kourtney Kardashian was “full of herself.”

But Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t care much that she’s being criticized, and she’s moving on with her life.

She is over with her relationship with Scott Disick and is often seen with his new love, Younes Bendjima. Despite her new relationship, Kourtney always puts up a united front with Scott Disick, with whom she has three kids together.

If it wasn’t for Scott’s drinking and partying, they’d still be together. Even though Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are not seen together in public anymore and aren’t in a relationship, it seems that Scott is not happy with Kourtney’s new relationship. Scott Disick is disappointed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s relationship with Younes Bendjima, Life & Style magazine has stated.

It remains to be seen if Kourtney and Scott will be back together. Meanwhile, Scott Disick is getting a lot of flak for posting pictures of his new luxury cars. People who commented on his Instagram said that despite all the money, Scott looked very sad.

“You look very sad actually, how is this helping you, scott?? Money money money all around you and still you seem lost.”

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are going to be back together? Do you think Kourtney should be mom-shamed? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

