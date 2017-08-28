Tori and Zach Roloff spent their Sunday at the happiest place on earth: Disneyland! The couple brought their 3-month-old son, Jackson, to Disneyland in California today, enjoying some fun in the sun as a family. Tori shared some of the memories from the day on her Instagram story so that fans could enjoy the photos and see Jackson’s first time at the theme park.

Tori started her morning with a Starbucks iced coffee, complete with the “Disney Parks” logo and her name on the cup. Next, she snapped a couple of selfies carrying her son around the park. It didn’t take long for Jackson to fall asleep, however, which is pretty typical for a newborn (and for him). Nevertheless, Tori decided to grab a “My First Visit” button from Disney, a cherished souvenier that Baby J can have as a keepsake forever. She pinned the button on the baby carrier and captioned the pic, “I got this guys.”

Although Jackson is way too young to remember his very first trip to meet the mouse, his mom and dad were sure to take plenty of pictures to commemorate their trip. The family-of-three went on a few baby-friendly rides including “Peter Pan’s Flight” and “Winnie The Pooh,” two very popular rides that are classic and loved by millions.

Overall, it looked like Tori and Zach had a really fun day with their little guy, even getting in some family photos in some memorable spots, like in front of the park.

It’s unknown how long Zach, Tori, and baby Jackson will be in California, but it looks like they are enjoying their trip so far. Earlier last week, the two enjoyed a tour at the Walt Disney Studios before heading to Catalina Island for a bit.

Check out some of the photos of the Little People, Big World family in Disneyland below.

