Destruction In Texas: Hurricane, Flooding, Earthquake, Tornadoes, Massive Sinkhole, And Gators All In One Week

Texas is dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane that ripped apart the gulf coast. The news just keeps getting worse. Not only did residents brace for Hurricane Harvey, but there was an earthquake, unprecedented flooding, up to 10 tornadoes, and now there is a massive sinkhole in the state. Parts of Texas are utterly destroyed and as one natural disaster passes, it seems like another one wreaks havoc on the citizens. People were also being warned that the storms and flood waters could bring alligators where they are not usually seen.

Even though Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm, the devastating aftermath continues to destroy people’s lives. Last night, the city of Houston had four flooding emergencies before dawn. The flood waters are several feet deep, and on Facebook, a video shows one man literally diving for fish in his living room. People were told not to leave and many ended up stranded in their attics as the rest of their homes flooded with water.

In just one hour, four inches of water pounded down on residents in some parts of the city. However, it didn’t stop there. By Sunday afternoon, it was reported by NBC 5 that Houston was experiencing “unprecedented” flooding. It is catastrophic and people are struggling to find a way out of the city, if they are able to leave at all.

Earlier this week, in Irving, Texas, there was an earthquake. A massive sinkhole destroyed an entire road in Rosenberg, Fox 26 Houston shared on social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there were up to 10 tornadoes spotted after Hurricane Harvey in various locations around the state. The devastation is continuing long after Hurricane Harvey left coastal communities destroyed.

A grocery store chain in Texas, H-E-B, has a long line of trucks sitting outside Goliad. They have arrived to help provide disaster relief. The trucks are filled with supplies and bottled water. This is a customary response for H-E-B, according to one San Antonio resident. The company is known for taking care of its employees, neighbors, and communities.

In the photo that accompanies this article, a 10-year-old boy is seen wading through flood waters to check on his neighbor. Despite the chaos and devastation, Texas residents say on Facebook that they are staying true to doing what they have always done: banding together during times of crisis.

[Featured Image by LM Otero/AP Images]