Ashley Iaconetti Of ‘BIP’ Opens Up: Has She Found Love?

Everyone who loves Bachelor Nation knows Ashley Iaconetti from her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. The fans thought that she would end up dating Jared Haibon, but they have always shared that they are just friends. Now Us Magazine is giving an update on how her love life is doing and if she has found love.

Us got the chance to talk to her at the Showpo U.S. Launch Party in Hollywood. Ashley Iaconetti gave an update on if she has found love. She did share that she isn’t with Jared and that as of right now she is totally single. Ashley shared that it is because she is working so much right now that it keeps her busy and she wouldn’t even have time to date someone if she wanted to do it. It really does sound like Ashley is okay with that, though.

Ashley I went on to explain that if she was in an actual relationship she would have time for that, but the going on random dates that it takes to get in a relationship is what she doesn’t have the time for right now. She is doing a podcast with Ben Higgins that keeps her pretty busy called Almost Famous. The fans love hearing them and they get a lot of guests on the show from Bachelor Nation.

She went on to explain that she hopes a husband just drops in her lap because after working all day she really doesn’t want to go out with a stranger. The fans have always thought that Ashley I. would eventually end up with Jared, and you never know what will happen. Ashley just wants something serious or not at all right now and she even said that Dean from Rachel Lindsay’s season isn’t someone she would want to date because she doesn’t think he is ready for something as serious as she wants.

He doesn't see the similarities between our Paradise experience and Dean & Kristina's. Argue with us by downloading the @tvPartyapp and live chat with me and other Bachelor Nation fans. Talk to you there! #JoinThePArty #InAppStore onelink.to/tvparty A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

