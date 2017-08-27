Trump Mum On Texas Travel: Melania Wears Pink Pants, Flats, Shirt – Barron In White Shorts, Loafers, No Socks

President Donald Trump had no words for reporters who shouted questions about Hurricane Harvey, when First Lady Melania Trump and Barron walked toward the White House with President Trump. As seen in the below video, Melania looked casual as she walked in flats, pink pants and a pink blouse. Barron Trump donned a dark blue polo shirt, white shorts and loafers with no socks. President Trump wore a white baseball cap and his traditional suit, but Mr. Trump had no words for reporters who asked him to clarify his upcoming plans to travel to Texas, which has been swamped by Hurricane Harvey.

As reported by the Huffington Post, President Trump announced plans to travel on Tuesday to Texas to discover the damage to the region from Hurricane Harvey and any resultant flooding, after the Category 4 hurricane came ashore. However, even as the White House claimed to be “coordinating logistics with state and local officials,” President Trump was silent about his travel plans when asked by reporters on Sunday, August 27.

President Trump, Melania and Barron strolled across the South Lawn of the White House after returning from their weekend stay at Camp David, Maryland. The damage from the storm has left at least five people dead, according to the New York Post.

The president did not respond to shouted questions about #Harvey returning to WH with family. pic.twitter.com/iQsr1nhinN — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 27, 2017

Melania appeared in her dressed down attire after returning from a location that President Trump has called “rustic.” Barron wore a long-sleeved polo shirt. Melania’s pink button down shirt had the sleeves rolled up, and was tucked in, but slightly untucked – quite a casual look for Melania, who is oftentimes photographed wearing sky-high heels and designer dresses or haute couture skirts.

On the way to Camp David, Melania wore an emerald Missoni dress, as reported by Breitbart. The publication called Melania’s Missoni dress a sultry look and something different than the shift style of dresses Melania often wears, with the Missoni dress combining orange knit details on the bust and neckline. Melania left for Camp David wearing Manolo Blahnik orange leather stilettos, but returned from her weekend away wearing flats.

Trump to travel to Texas on Tuesday to survey damage from Harvey https://t.co/a5t8mK1WCR pic.twitter.com/6oDP69MDGL — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, as Trump continues to tweet about Hurricane Harvey and other subjects, the public waits for details on Trump’s visit to Texas.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Getty Images]