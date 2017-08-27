‘BB19’ Live Feed Spoilers: Paul Says He Could Fight Cody Outside The House, Calls Raven ‘Pretty’ Sans Makeup

As the Big Brother 19 houseguests anticipated their next strategic moves in the game early Sunday morning, they engaged in random discussions about some of the previous and current cast members. In one of these conversations, Paul Abrahamian revealed his belief he could hold his own in a fight against jury member Cody Nickson, while in another, Paul shot the breeze with Josh Martinez and Christmas Abbott regarding several topics, including Raven Walton’s looks.

At around 2:15 a.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Jason asserted on live feeds during a discussion in the Head of Household (HOH) that he hated fighting with Cody while he was in the house and Paul agreed saying, “Cash me outside. How ’bout dat.”

Cody was the first member of the BB19 jury, followed by Elena Davies and Mark Jansen.

According to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates, Paul also called Cody a wimp and deduced the ex-military man must be an actor. The live feed updates on the website also note that Paul went on to say that he wants to fight Cody outside of the house and thinks he will win the battle.

As the night went on, Paul made his way out to the backyard where Josh and Christmas were hanging out on the hammock. At about 3:02 a.m. BB19 house time, on live feeds they could be heard saying how beautiful Raven is when she’s calm and has very little makeup on. Paul stated, “Dude, she’s pretty, but she makes her face shimmer with white. I’m like, who are you?”

Emotions run high on tonight's #BB19. Catch up on the latest full episode now: https://t.co/GvVOjj8uyp pic.twitter.com/IL8X4DHq2Z — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 21, 2017

Paul’s assertion seems to be in line with Zingbot, who recently made a visit to the house and had a zing for Raven about her makeup. Zingbot zinged Raven with the following.

“Poor Raven. You got the clownitard. This is the worst punishment ever. Oh wait… That is just your face! Zing!”

These Houseguests Needed Some Ice After Zingbot's Sick Burns On Big Brother: https://t.co/MyBOOcBwhV #BB19 pic.twitter.com/sOCikFq2jC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 26, 2017

It should be noted that currently Jason is the Head of Household (HOH) and he won the most recent Power of Veto (POV) competition. He nominated Raven and her showmance partner, Matthew Clines, to sit on the block next to one another, although both believe they are pawns this week. It is unclear whether Jason will use the POV to save either of them, but many of his fellow cast mates are pushing him to use it and put Kevin Schlehuber on the block as the replacement nominee.

Only time will tell regarding Jason’s decision, but at present, he is dead set against placing his buddy Kevin up for eviction. Whatever Jason decides will be revealed on the live feeds after Monday’s POV ceremony takes place.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

