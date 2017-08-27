The release of the 256 GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been confirmed, at least by a listing from a local wireless network provider in South Korea known as Olleh. Unfortunately, there has been no official word yet if this variant with larger storage capacity will also be available to U.S., Europe, and other major markets.

According to the product listing showing up on KT Olleh’s official website, the network service provider will be selling the 256GB model of the Note 8 in addition to units with 64GB internal storage. It also specified that it will only be offering the Midnight Black and Deep Blue color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 first took the limelight during its grand unveiling on August 23 during the South Korean tech conglomerate’s Unpacked event held in New York. Some of the highlighted features of Samsung’s “next level Note” are its 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a dual 12MP camera setup, fast wireless charging, 6 GB RAM paired with 10nm chipset, 3300 mAh battery, water and dust resistance, Bixby, and Samsung Dex. Of course, the S-Pen, which is one of the Note series’ defining features, gets upgraded, too, for the Note 8.

Battery safety could be one of the biggest concerns of those thinking of getting a Galaxy Note 8, especially after Samsung’s major roadblock last year (exploding Note 7 units due to faulty battery). But the technology giant is keen on regaining the trust of the public, ensuring the industry of its commitment to be the leader in battery safety. Posted on the Samsung Newsroom, the phone manufacturer shared that the Galaxy Note 8’s battery underwent the company’s 8-Point Battery Safety Check, which was regarded as the “most rigorous in the industry.”

Furthermore, watchdog group Underwriter Labs also revealed that it’s working closely with Samsung to “make meaningful advancements in the science of smartphone quality and safety evaluation.” If the group sounded familiar to you, that’s because UL performed independent an investigation as to why some Note 7 units caught fire.

According to the UL President Sajeev Jesudas, “the Note 8 has successfully completed a rigorous series of device and battery safety compatibility test protocols.”

“We look forward to maintaining our strategic relationship with Samsung to help ensure device safety for all consumers,” he added.

As for the new Samsung flagship phone’s official market release, the Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to start hitting the shelves mid-September. Pricing-wise, the base model (with 64GB native storage) starts at $950 in the U.S.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]