Is Taylor Swift Performing Her Kanye Diss Track At The VMA’s?

Taylor Swift released “Look What You Made Me Do,” which has been dubbed by many as a Kanye West diss track, earlier this week. Given the timing, and Swift’s history with the VMA’s lots of people are expecting to see her take the main stage tonight. If you are one of those people, you might end up being disappointed. Taylor Swift is not performing at the VMAs, but she may attend the ceremony, according to a source that spoke to People.

“Taylor is very excited about her new album,” says the source. “This has been her life for the past months. She is very excited to share it with her fans. She is also ready to come out of hiding.”

Taylor Swift’s last album, 1989 was released in 2014, so it is not all that surprising that she has not been at the forefront of major award shows over the past couple of years. However, since her debut a decade ago, Taylor Swift has released her new albums in two-year increments. When Taylor veered off of her album release schedule in 2016, some people speculated that it could have been due to her drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

If you happen to have been living under a rock last Summer, then allow me to catch you up. Taylor Swift publicly condemned Kanye West for not approving comments he made about her in one of his songs at the start of 2016. Months later, Kim Kardashian released Taylor Swift’s recorded phone call with Kanye, which revealed that she was at least partially aware of the provocative lyrics Kanye West had penned about her. Because of this, Taylor Swift’s good girl image was called into question, and she all but disappeared from the spotlight.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Taylor Swift first asked to be “excluded” from the narrative, but now, one year later, Taylor Swift has cryptically addressed the issues in song. For now, at least, Taylor’s fans will have to be satisfied with the video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which debuted near the beginning of the live broadcast.

That said, this wouldn’t be the first time that an artist was not expected to perform, then still hit the VMA stage, so anything is possible.

Do you want Taylor Swift to perform? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]