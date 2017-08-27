‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Kayla Confides In Valerie About Steve, Will ‘Stayla’ Get Through This Storm?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week reveal that Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will confide in Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). She will talk about her relationship with Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Can the couple known as “Stayla” get through this storm? Will the doctor ever accept Tripp Dalton (Lucas Dalton)? How will it impact their marriage?

According to TV Guide, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kayla Johnson will open up about her issues with Steve. The person she chooses to confide in is Valerie Grant. Even though Steve and Kayla do seem to still be together, the doctor obviously still has issues. This is especially true when it comes to Tripp Dalton, Steve’s son with Ava.

Steve has not always been there for his children. When the kids of Salem were aged up to teenagers, this was Joey Johnson’s (formerly James Lastovic) issue with his father. However, time seemed to heal the wounds and they ended up becoming close. On day, Steve discovered he had a son with Ava. He missed out on his entire childhood. Despite what Tripp has done to Kayla, Steve refuses to give up on his son.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp will try to make amends. His first order of business will be to donate his entire inheritance to University Hospital. However, it is unlikely this one move will have Kayla forgiving Tripp. It is going to take a lot of time before the family will heal from what Tripp has done. There is also the issue of Joey going to prison for killing Ava.

DOOL spoilers also reveal that there will be conflict between Kayla and Tripp. So, it seems that she isn’t interested in forgiving or bonding with Steve’s son. However, Stephen Nichols said that his character will have to deal with the situation, even if Kayla can’t forget what Tripp has done. As for what fans think, it seems like forgiveness is in the future. It’s just not going to happen right now. Despite that, expect Steve and Kayla to work through this together, as a family.

