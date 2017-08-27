‘TM2’ Star Kailyn And Baby Daddy Chris Lopez’s Mom Fighting Over Legal Custody of Baby Lo

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have just given birth to a beautiful baby boy (who still doesn’t have a name, at least that the public knows), but she may now be facing a custody battle with her ex, Chris Lopez’s, mother.

Kailyn Lowry was reluctant to release the name of the father of her new baby for a long time, stating she was unsure as to how involved he would be in their child’s life. According to recent reports, it seems that Chris is still unsure how involved he wants to be, as he has been there for diaper changes and late-night feedings, but several times he has stood Kail and Baby Lo up after saying he would be at the house to help.

Those close to Kailyn have stated that she is ready to cut him loose, as he’s getting in the way of caring for Baby Lo. While neither of them want to go to court, apparently there is someone who does: Chris Lopez’s mother. Chris’ mother evidently doesn’t approve of Kail’s “lifestyle,” of having three babies by three different men. She also wants to raise Baby Lo as she sees fit, and feels that her family will do a better job than Kailyn could ever do.

Part 2! Can't wait to see the professional ones by @meaganreadyphotography @wendydarling.photo ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Kailyn has made it incredibly clear that she doesn’t need anyone, as the single mother of three has been able to raise her children on her own for quite some time. She is estranged from her parents and siblings, but is fiercely independent and financially stable. However, Chris’ mom wants Baby Lo to be “raised according to their values,” which she claims doesn’t match Kailyn’s.

The Hollywood Gossip pointed out that Chris Lopez’s mother raised a man who is unsure about whether or not to be involved in his child’s life, which would not necessarily mean that his family is better equipped than Kailyn’s to raise Baby Lo “right.”

Kailyn has hid Baby Lo’s full face for a while, but has recently begun posting photos of him straight on to her social media. As Kail only has 30 days to issue him a legal name, Baby Lo will probably be dubbed with a moniker in the next few days.

He's so perfect ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]