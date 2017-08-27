Is Prince Harry Being “Pressured” To Ask Meghan Markle To Quit Acting Before They Marry??

Is Prince Harry being “pressured” to ask Meghan Markle to stop acting? That’s the claim being made by a recent Hollywood Life article. According to Hollywood Life, the fifth in line to the British throne is being strongly encouraged by the royal family to ask his girlfriend to give up her acting career before they are married.

There have been rumors that Harry recently asked Markle to marry him, but there has been no official announcement just yet. According to Hollywood Life’s “palace insider,” the reason for the lack of announcement is Megan Markle’s acting career. The royal family wants her to quit acting to avoid scandal. But Harry is proud of her acting and Meghan has worked hard for her accomplishments and doesn’t want to give them up, the insider says. So, it’s a struggle that the young couple are currently dealing with.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they say that the story is fake news. First of all, the Hollywood Life article wrongly stated that Meghan acts on a show called Skins. That’s incorrect. Suits is the name of the show she’s currently on. If they can’t get simple details right, it’s hard to believe that the main premise of their article is truthful.

Gossip Cop also noted that the quotes from the alleged “palace insider” also sound made-up. If the person was truly an employee of the royal family, they wouldn’t just call him Harry, his title would be used instead. It’s also hard to believe that a real palace insider would give such detailed information about Prince Harry’s personal life to an American tabloid.

What we do know is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on vacation in Africa. According to the Daily Mail, Harry took Meghan to Victoria Falls in Zambia, a very special destination because it’s considered one of the wonders of the natural world. This was one of the couple’s last stops before ending a three week vacation together during which they celebrated Meghan 36th birthday in Botswana.

Has Prince Harry rounded off holiday in Zambia with Meghan Markle with trip to the 'natural wonder' Victoria Falls? https://t.co/wmMcSLlf2w — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 26, 2017

Goodbye Botswana, hello Zambia! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their African adventure: https://t.co/UQ7WiMS7fS pic.twitter.com/3N9BaEdWV8 — E! News (@enews) August 27, 2017

Do you think that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married? Do you think that they are already engaged. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

