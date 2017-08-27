‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bryan Dattilo Discusses Doppelgangers, Drinking, And The Death Dilemma

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week tease that Lucas Horton will wake up next to a dead body. That body belongs to Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actor Bryan Dattilo discussed the shocking storyline. He talked about the doppelgangers, drinking, and the death dilemma that has him reaching out to a familiar face for help.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Salem has a shocking death on its hands, but the person that will be the most affected by it is Lucas Horton. When he wakes up, he will find her dead body laying next to him. It will set off a chain of events that will give Lucas a huge storyline on Days Of Our Lives. So, what does the actor have to say about what is going on?

“Lucas is definitely out of it. He doesn’t even see Hattie [Deidre Hall] or Anjelica. All he sees is the woman that he thinks is Adrienne [Judi Evans].”

Bonnie is able to get Lucas to go back to sleep. Then, the doppelgangers argue over whether to contact the authorities about Anjelica’s death. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that is when Bonnie gets a phone call from Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). He tells her she can move back into the Kiriakis mansion. However, Hattie is shocked that Bonnie wants to continue with the scam after Anjelica’s death.

Hattie and Bonnie come up with a plan and flee the scene. The doppelgangers leave Lucas to pick up the mess and deal with Anjelica’s body.

“The first shock for Lucas is that he slept with Anjelica. He could have sworn that it is was Adrienne he was in bed with when he fell asleep. Lucas believes he really screwed things up because, in addition to sleeping with Anjelica, he also thinks he killed her while they were having sex. So Lucas is really freaked out.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas will call Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) for help. He tells her that he killed Anjelica. However, she is confused why Lucas thinks it is a possibility. Then, she finally agrees to go over to the hotel room so she can see for herself.

“Chloe questions why Lucas is drinking again. He tells her that, at the moment, drinking isn’t the big problem. It’s the dead woman in his bed.”

Lucas will insist that he didn’t kill Anjelica on Days Of Our Lives. Chloe doesn’t know what to think about the whole situation. However, in the end, she decides to trust Lucas. She agrees to help him get out of the mess he has found himself in. However, how does Chloe plan to do that without any consequences?

What do you think is going to happen with Lucas on Days Of Our Lives?

