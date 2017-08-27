‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She Dropped PFA Order Against Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry sent fans reeling when she obtained a PFA (Protection from Abuse) order against ex-husband Javi Marroquin in last week’s episode of the MTV hit show Teen Mom 2. Kail said she took the legal action because Javi was allegedly harassing her and have been appearing at the doorstep of their former home unannounced.

In this week’s episode, Lowry decided to drop the PFA order against Marroquin for the sake their son, Isaac, as previously reported by In Touch Weekly.

“I’m still angry with Javi but with Lincoln starting soccer soon, and with the PFA in place, it’ll be hard for both of us to be at his games.”

She arrived at the decision after meeting with her lawyer, who suggested the legal move to her beforehand. Before long, she broke the news to her ex-husband over the phone.

“Well, that’s a relief,” he told her. “I think there could’ve been other ways around it, but this alternative — it was a little excessive but it is what it is.”

Kailyn Lowry laughed off the remark, saying that it worked out for her and then pointing out that the situation’s going to get better in the long run since their lines of communication are open again. Javi Marroquin, looking like he was trying to avoid an argument, gave her his assent and assured her of his unwavering commitment to his son.

“At the end of the day, I think we both owed it to Lincoln that both his parents can be at his practices, take him to stuff and be civil in the same room,” Marroquin said. “That’s ultimately what triggered in my mind to fix things and let go of everything. But I’m glad we can just put it behind us and we both can be at the boys’ sporting events and we can move on from there.”

It also bears noting that while Marroquin signed the PFA order, he didn’t admit to abusing Lowry or the kids. Rather, he consented to the order in the spirit of “letting Kail have this one.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their son, Lincoln, now three, a year later. For three years, their relationship looked like it was made to last. By the end of 2015, Lowry experienced a traumatic miscarriage, and Javi hadn’t been there for her at the time because he was deployed in Qatar. Their separation was announced before he got home from deployment. In May of last year, they confirmed their plans for divorce.

Before their separation, Javi Marroquin told Kailyn Lowry that he wanted more children. She, however, wasn’t up to the idea, Enstarz reports.

