New Footage From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Shows Fresh Scenes From Hulk And Thor’s Arena Battle

Yesterday’s main event between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor inspired Marvel to share some new footage of Thor and Hulk’s arena battle in Thor: Ragnarok. In the new teaser footage, Thor and Hulk go toe to toe in a grudge match while thousands of onlookers cheer them on.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is shown taking jabs at Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) stomach while also getting in a blow to the face. For a few short clips it appears that Thor has the upper hand in the fight as he dodges several swings from the Hulk but eventually gets thrown through a wall by the green monster.

In between clips of Thor and Hulk’s battle, fans can also witness Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) engaging in their own separate intense fights from different scenes throughout the movie. One quick clip shows Thor battling Hela one-on-one, which is sure to be the pinnacle of the movie. The quick 30-second teaser ends with Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) quipping “He’s a fighter,” referring most likely to the Hulk.

The new teaser has kept in line with the theme of Ragnarok‘s previous trailers. Vibrant lights and colors are accompanied by strong music with heavy beats. While taking a serious tone, the teaser still has some fun and lightheartedness to it. If Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron: Legacy trailers had a baby, this would be it.

Ragnarok is the third installment in the Thor trilogy and will be the end of Chris Hemsworth’s solo movie projects with Marvel. Thor is the last original Avenger in the MCU to finish up his solo trilogy following Iron Man 3 in 2013 and Captain America: Civil War last year. Newcomers to the group Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Dr. Strange all have one film under their belt so there’s no need to worry about a shortage of Marvel greatness to come. Black Panther is also set to begin his solo movie tenure in February of next year.

Ragnarok is the second to last Marvel film before the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018. According to Comic Book, Infinity War is set to bring almost 70 Marvel characters to one screen in what will be the most epic superhero movie to date. Ragnarok‘s conclusion will no doubt affect the Infinity War plot, so make sure and catch the film when it hits theaters November 3.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]