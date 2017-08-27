Trump Receives Flak For Tweeting About Terminating NAFTA While Texas Suffers From Wrath Of Hurricane Harvey

Twitter is ganging up once more on Donald Trump after he used the social media platform to endorse a couple of his unpopular agendas all while Texas is being battered by Hurricane Harvey. Trump also managed to boast about his victory in Missouri in the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump tweeted early on Sunday that renegotiations regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA, which he described as the worst trade deal ever made, is ongoing. He also said that Mexico and Canada are “both being very difficult,” which may force him to terminate the NAFTA deal, a promise he made during the campaign period.

Now that Trump has been elected as the 45th President of the United States, it is highly likely that he makes good on his promise to terminate NAFTA or at least rewrite it. Trump believes that the NAFTA deal is responsible for killing jobs and worsening the U.S. deficit, according to Reuters.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have already started the opening round of renegotiations involving NAFTA. The first five-day event, which started August 16 and concluded last Sunday, was held in Washington, D.C. while the next five-day round of talks will commence on September 1 in Mexico.

Trump renews threat to scrap NAFTA going into next round of talks https://t.co/yTaMFaULLp pic.twitter.com/sBP1SUOqeI — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 27, 2017

A number of people did not take the latest tweet storm from Trump lightly. Many expressed dismay at the timing of the tweets while some pointed out Trump’s lack of empathy. There were also those who defended NAFTA. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, for one, said that “35 of 50 States call Canada their #1 customer.” Dilkens then expressed how much he is “looking forward to hearing the position of elected officials from those states.”

Harvard Business School Assistant Professor Gautam Mukunda questioned Trump’s actual knowledge on NAFTA. He issued a challenge for Trump “to name one specific thing that makes NAFTA the “worst” without asking an aide. Mukunda then pointed out that Trump should be focusing on Texas instead.

Eugene Gu, a Vanderbilt University resident physician and surgeon, responded to Trump by saying, “If you ever needed to tweet storm, now is literally the time to focus on an actual storm.” Gu followed that up by tweeting that Texas voted for Trump and that he should focus “on the Americans dealing with catastrophic flooding.”

It's extremely weird how Trump's tweets on Harvey convey no empathy or recognition that many people are dying or having their lives ruined. pic.twitter.com/b1mNqgVAin — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 27, 2017

Aside from issuing a threat to scrap NAFTA, Trump also had the time to remind everyone of his wall, another one of his controversial campaign promises. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump insisted through Twitter that Mexico will pay for the wall “through reimbursement/other.” He also said that the wall is necessary because Mexico is “one of the highest crime nations in the world.”

Trump rescinded Obama's proposed flood risk rules weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit https://t.co/tRVreMeisk pic.twitter.com/jAqnvSsi8l — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 27, 2017

Another ill-timed tweet that Trump managed to squeeze in between his tweets about Hurricane Harvey, mentions how he won “by a lot” in the “wonderful state” of Missouri. Trump said that he will visit the Springfield to gather support for his tax reforms and confidently stated that the Republicans will win the Senate. Trump also called out Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill for opposing “big tax cuts.”

As Hurricane Harvey's aftermath slams Texas, Trump tweets a storm of self-congratulations https://t.co/P0XUlvhisP pic.twitter.com/2MvAPS32Av — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 27, 2017

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut expressed his disbelief over the inopportune tweets from Trump.

“My god. At this exact moment people are dying in the worst natural disaster of his Presidency & instead of leading he’s attacking Democrats.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]