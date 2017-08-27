Scott Disick Makes Move To Get Kourtney Kardashian Back, Meets With Corey Gamble

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian seem to really be over this time around. Now, Radar Online is sharing that Scott is really wanting to win her back and met up with Corey Gamble to help him out. Corey has been involved with Kris Jenner for a while now and he is close to the entire family. The two have never tied the knot, but her daughters have got to know him better and seem to really like him.

Scott actually met with Corey Gamble and brought along his son Mason. They did meet at King’s Fish House in Calabasas for a talk. It was just these two and Mason. The thing is Kourtney really seems to have moved on, so it may take a lot for Scott to win Kourtney back. She has always said that she wanted him to stop partying and focus on being a parent, but Scott has continued his partying ways.

The source said that Scott met with Corey so he could get details. He allegedly wants to know how close Kourtney is to her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima. He is only 24-years-old, but the two seem to be heating things up. She was seen out with him over the weekend in Los Angeles and she had on a sexy outfit. They have also taken holidays together and seemed to have a good time.

Scott Disick is allegedly ready to stop partying and wants his family back. Kourtney and Scott have three kids together and so you never know if they will reunite at some point. The fans have been surprised that they have stayed apart so long this time around. In the past, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have split but always ended up back together. That hasn’t been the case this time around.

Do you feel like Scott Disick is really trying to win Kourtney Kardashian back? Do you think that she will ever take him back? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they return to E! on Sunday nights. You know that whatever goes on between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will more than likely be seen on the show.

