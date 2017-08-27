Amber Portwood Finally Opens Up About New Relationship — Is Matt Baier Totally Out Of The Picture?

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood and her new beau, Andrew Glennon, are finally ready to let the public into their lives. Amber and Andrew sat down with Us Weekly to reveal how they met and the ins and outs of their new relationship.

The two lovebirds met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, a show that Amber was on with her ex, Matt Baier. Glennon, a lighting technician, was a part of the production crew.

“He didn’t really know who I was and we didn’t talk on the show because, you know, he would get in trouble, and I would have gotten in trouble, but I didn’t even know that he even liked me!” Portwood told Us Weekly. “It just simply was he had a little crush on me.”

A little while after Amber returned home from the show, Glennon contacted her, which was a surprise to the reality TV star. At first, they decided that they would just be friends when they realized there was a connection between them. But then he came out to see her and they both agreed they had real feelings for each other. Glennon said that he was nervous about calling Amber at first, but when they started talking, their chemistry was undeniable.

“It was definitely butterflies there, but again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” the lighting technician said. “I feel like that’s hard to find.”

The new couple plan to make their red-carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. But they say they are still taking things slow and are very happy together.

The relationship is long distance for now since Glennon lives in Malibu, but they seem pretty content with that situation for now since it gives them space. It’s especially important for Amber since she recently broke up with Baier.

“It balances everything out especially when you first break up with somebody. You don’t really want to jump right in to another situation, but, you know, some men are worth it, some aren’t. He’s definitely worth my time.” Amber said.

According to Wet Paint, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier broke up in July. During the last season of Teen Mom, she and Baier had some nasty arguments, so the breakup was not surprising to fans of the show. One of their lowest points occurred when Matt asked Amber to elope to Las Vegas. Amber said no because she wanted her family, especially her daughter, to be at the wedding. That triggered an angry outburst from Matt in which he called her brother a “f**king f*ggot.” He then told one of the producers that he wanted them to edit their wedding drama out of the show, even if Amber had to give someone “oral pleasure” to make it happen.

