A Definitive List Of All The Celebrities Who Watched The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Last Night

The stars came out in full force to watch Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in what many referred to as the fight of the century. The $700 million fight attracted A-list celebrities who were willing to pay top dollar for tickets at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, August 26.

In fact, Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Leonardo Dicaprio, as well as Grammy winner Jennifer Lopez, are just a few of the big-name celebrities who attended the event.

J.Lo and her MLB superstar boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, arrived in a private jet courtesy of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but they weren’t the only power couple in the building. LeBron James and wife Savannah were also spotted in the crowd looking stylish as ever. Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs was in attendance too, as well as Jamie Foxx and Entourage star Jeremy Piven.

However, the list does not end there! Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler, Bruce Willis, Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Meek Mill, Chris Hemsworth, Nick Jonas, Olivia Munn, Don Cheadle, Nick Cannon, William H. Macy, Mike Tyson, and Steve Harvey all attended. Even Ozzy, Sharon, and Jack Osbourne watched as McGregor was knocked out by Mayweather in the 10th round.

Other big names like Angelina Jolie, Mark Wahlberg, Drake, Denzel Washington, and Elon Musk were also supposed to be in attendance, but unfortunately, there was no sign of them. Perhaps, they opted to watch the fight from the comfort of their own homes instead.

One celebrity who was noticeably absent from the fight was Justin Bieber. The “Sorry” singer, who has been a consistent part of Mayweather’s Money Team in the past, supposedly wanted to distance himself from the boxer. TMZ reports that Mayweather went “nuclear” on Bieber after the 23-year-old unfollowed him on Instagram. Mayweather reportedly called Bieber a “traitor” for not having his back. So what went wrong with their friendship? Well, multiple websites report that Bieber felt like he needed to cut negative influences out of his life, and Mayweather was one of them.

What made matters worse is that Bieber said he didn’t think Mayweather would KO McGregor. Ouch! Talk about a low blow. Luckily for Mayweather, Bieber was wrong.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]