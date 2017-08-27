‘Reba’ Revival In The Works: McEntire Says She ‘Would Love To Do It’

Reba McEntire is reportedly in talks to bring back her fan favorite family series, Reba. The country music singer turned actress revealed the big news during an interview on the red carpet for the ACM Honors in Nashville this week.

According to Entertainment Tonight, when asked if Reba would follow the long list of shows that are getting revivals and reboots, McEntire revealed that there have been talks of Reba returning. The singer says she would absolutely love to do a revival of her former show, which aired its last episode in February of 2007.

As many fans of the show know, Reba focused on McEntire’s character, Reba Hart, as she dealt with many life changes within her family. Reba’s husband, Brock and left her for a younger woman and her teenage daughter was pregnant. Reba’s youngest two children also presented their own unique challenges. However, Reba, a strong-willed and confident single mom, navigated through her crazy life with humor and grace as she became the backbone for her funny dysfunctional family.

Reba starred JoAnna Garcia as Cheyenne, Steve Howey as Van, Melissa Peterman as Barbara Jean, Scarlett Pomers as Kyra, Christopher Rich as Brock, and Mitch Holleman as Jake. While most of the cast have moved on to do other projects, it seems many of them could be persuaded to return if the series were to get a revival. Perhaps the biggest casting challenge would be that of Steve Howey, who currently plays the fan favorite role of Kev on Showtime’s hit series Shameless. However, others stars have worked around filming schedules to return for recent revivals, and fans would love to see the entire cast back together again.

#Reba was our favourite TV show for so many years. JoAnna talking about a reboot have made us really excited – make it happen! pic.twitter.com/gmNgZJ6Ank — JOANNAGARCIA.NET (@joannagarcianet) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire is also rumored to be taking a judging position on the American Idol reboot. However, the country music icon says she’s not sure if she could handle the job, saying that it would be hard for her to tell someone that they weren’t a good enough singer to make it in the business, adding that she would be no Simon Cowell if she were to take a job on the reboot.

[Featured Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images]