‘LPBW’ Star Audrey Roloff Thanks Fans For Prayers As She Battles Pre-Delivery Illness

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are just moments away from welcoming their first child, a baby girl, into the world.

Unfortunately, as Inquisitr previously reported, Audrey came down with a virus just as she entered her final week of pregnancy and has been in bed for the past two days, doing her best to rest up for her upcoming labor and delivery–which could begin any second now!

Last night (Aug. 26), Audrey took to social media to give an update on her progress and to that Little People, Big World fans for praying for her while she has been under the weather. In an Instagram Stories video, bedridden Auj said that she had picked up “some kind of cold bug or something,” but that lots of her followers had reached out to her to say that they’re “praying for me to be well before labor and delivery.”

“I’ve been praying fervently that this will just pass me over before I go into labor, so I really appreciate you guy’s prayers for that.”

Audrey then assured fans that she was doing her best to get a lot of rest and that she’s “pulling out all the stops to kick this thing to the curb.” She also included a helpful list of things she has been doing to beat the virus before Baby Girl Roloff arrives. These include using immunity oils, gargling salt water and apple cider vinegar, drinking “tons” of water, avoiding sugar, standing in a steaming shower, putting on clean bed sheets and, of course, praying.

Audrey’s illness is not only making it more difficult for her to be fully rested before going into labor, but it may also be interfering with her desire to enjoy her final days of “just us” time with Jeremy.

On Friday (Aug. 25), Auj posted a message on Instagram saying that she wanted to spend these last few baby-less days with her husband and focus on being thankful and grateful and present in each moment, instead of focusing on the future. However, it must be hard for the mom-to-be to fully relax and enjoy these final hours of quiet when she’s feeling so ill.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]