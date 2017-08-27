Westchester Man Kills His Daughter And Wife In Murder-Suicide

A man from Westchester County has killed his wife and daughter, before committing suicide, New York State police have reported in their official statement. 56-year-old Steven Dym of Pound Ridge killed his wife, 50-year-old Loretta Dym, and his 18-year-old daughter, Caroline Dym, before killing himself, according to the statement.

Even though the police have already labeled the incident as an apparent double-murder suicide, this will only be confirmed after the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office conducts an official autopsy of the bodies of the deceased, People reports. Here’s how the police statement describes the incident.

“On August 25, 2017 at approximately 11:10 a.m., New York State Police from the Somers barracks, partnered with the Pound Ridge Police Department, responded to a residence located at 23 Fox Hill Road, in the Town of Pound Ridge, for an apparent murder suicide. “Officers arrived on scene and discovered three people deceased inside of the home.”

The bodies of the deceased were found by the woman who cleaned their home at 3 Fox Hill Road. As soon as she discovered their bodies she called 911. Pound Ridge police and New York State police responded to the call. Pound Ridge Police Chief Dave Ryan, who was the first to appear on the scene, told the press that this was the first murder he had seen during his 19 years with the department.

Father Allegedly Kills Teen Daughter and Wife in Murder-Suicide in Wealthy New York Suburb https://t.co/bgM7zyt4LT #westchesterCounty pic.twitter.com/Z7fY0CmjQp — Westchester Roundup (@WestchesterRU) August 26, 2017

“They are heartbroken, and they’re probably heartbroken for a lot of reasons. You have a young family, and two young children, and there’s a surviving child. Imagine the heartbreak for that young boy.”

According to State police Investigator Joseph Becerra, Forensic investigators are in the process of collecting evidence from the house, and a detailed investigation to determine the motif of the crime is underway, with Investigators interviewing neighbors and relatives.

Cops still piecing together motive of Westchester dad who killed wife, teen daughter in murder-suicide at their… https://t.co/uctLETQk6n pic.twitter.com/z69EfbCa5b — Faith Hill (@genuinebarbie2) August 26, 2017

The father, Steven Dym, was a CEO of a managing agent of apartment buildings in Queens called Gabriel Management. He had reportedly inherited the company from his father, Lawrence Dym. Steven’s wife, Loretta, was in the board of governors at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, and was also the vise president of global strategic memberships for Club Quarters Hotels in Manhattan. Their daughter, Caroline, was entering her senior year at Sacred Heart Greenwich, a Catholic all-girls K-12 school. She was a member of the school’s golf team.

Steven, Loretta, and Caroline are survived by son William Dym, who just started his sophomore year at the University of Southern California. Neighbors have claimed that they did not know the family very well, and their house had reportedly been put up for sale.

[Featured Image by igorstevanovic/Shutterstock]