‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Calls Baby Jackson A ‘Professional Flyer,’ ‘Never Cries’ Even On Plane

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff called baby Jackson a “professional flyer” on Friday, adding that his first grandbaby “never cries,” even on his first plane ride. Matt Roloff shared two photos of baby Jackson on social media on Friday — one photo in the early morning hours and the other photo on Friday night. Both photos show baby Jackson with Zach and Tori Roloff, as the Little People, Big World couple took the first Roloff grandbaby to California via air travel. The Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff shared in the second photo that baby Jackson was a flying pro and earned the title because he “never cries,” not “even at 34,000 feet in the air.”

The fan-favorite newlywed couple Zach and Tori Roloff reportedly took their first-born son, Jackson Kyle Roloff, to visit Tori’s grandma, to tour Walt Disney Studios, and to Catalina Island, just off the coast of Southern California, on Friday. Their family vacation started off with bumping into grandpa Matt Roloff at the Alaska Airlines airport just before 5 a.m. on Friday morning. An Instagram fan page for Zach and Tori Roloff, called @zachntorifans, shared a photo on Saturday that said baby Jackson was taking his “first plane ride.” The Inquisitr previously shared that Tori Roloff had mentioned via her Instagram Stories that they were planning a trip to tour Walt Disney Studios, located in Burbank, California, and to visit baby Jackson’s great grandma.

Alaska Airlines is located in Portland, Oregon, where the large Roloff family farm is located and makes several nonstop flights per day to California. Since the trip would have been a 14-hour drive for Zach and Tori Roloff with baby Jackson, the family decided to take their 3-month-old son on his first plane ride — which cut nearly 12 hours from their travel time. The Zach and Tori Instagram fan page shared several photos of baby Jackson on the plane, with all but one of the photos showing him sleeping soundly. Matt Roloff even shared that baby Jackson is a “professional flyer,” since he didn’t cry on his “very first plane ride.” The 55-year-old proud grandpa posted the second adorable photo of a happy and content baby Jackson Roloff on the airplane to his personal Facebook account on Friday night.

According to Matt Roloff, Zach and Tori had sent him the photo of baby Jackson, “who just loves life and never cries.” Matt first said that he’s always called baby Jackson a “professional baby” since his birth on May 12, and now he’s earned the “professional flyer” title because he didn’t cry on the plane. The Little People, Big World network, TLC, shared a video on its YouTube channel earlier this month of baby Jackson after he turned 2-months-old where mom Tori Roloff said that baby Jackson has a very short list of dislikes, and flying on a plane apparently didn’t make the list. The Zach and Tori Instagram fan page posted a photo following baby Jackson’s first plane ride that said, “Baby J got his first pair of wings!”

In the photo, baby Jackson is sleeping, but with his “first flight down” with no incidence, fans of Little People, Big World commented on Matt’s photo that “most babies cry when flying” because “it hurts their ears.” Other comments said that they were “glad to see” that baby Jackson enjoyed his first plane ride. Matt Roloff’s followers thanked him for sharing Friday’s photo of the first Roloff grandbaby since Little People, Big World fans regularly ask for more photos of baby Jackson. Some Little People, Big World viewers think that baby Jackson is now the star of the long-running TLC reality TV show, but that may change soon with the birth of the much-anticipated second Roloff grandbaby.

TLC has yet to officially announce a premiere date for Little People, Big World Season 13. Filming for Season 13 “officially” started just over a week ago, despite previous reports that Season 13 would premiere in September. In Touch Weekly shared 10 days ago that Tori Roloff revealed the Little People, Big World camera crew is “back in her home” and “filming is underway.” The last new season of Little People, Big World, Season 12, premiered in November of 2016, so loyal viewers can possibly anticipate a November premiere date for Season 13. So far, TLC has a new season of The Little Couple set to premiere in September in the Little People, Big World Tuesday night timeslot at 9 p.m. ET.

