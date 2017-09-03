North Korea Update: Kim Jong Un Inspects A New Explosive Hydrogen Bomb, Is U.S. Mainland A Target?

Another threat is deemed to be looming ahead as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been spotted inspecting a new, ultra explosive hydrogen bomb. According to the Pyongyang’s state media, the said bomb is supposed to be loaded right into an intercontinental ballistic missile. But the more pressing question surfaces: Is there another imminent nuclear bomb test in the horizon? And this time around, will it truly reach the U.S. mainland?

Meanwhile, the photos that were provided by the North Korean government indicated that Kim Jong Un was seen speaking to his lieutenants while he’s observing a silver, seemingly peanut-shaped object, which was deemed as the thermonuclear weapon that is destined for an ICBM. A nose cone of a missile could also be gleaned from the photos; it is situated near the purported bomb. However, the said picture couldn’t be verified independently and no journalists were present when the photo was taken. Also, the picture shows yet another diagram that is posted on the wall right behind Jong Un, an indication of a bomb that is mounted in a cone.

A report also adds that the language behind this statement is a clear signal that Pyongyang is indeed planning to conduct its sixth nuclear weapon test. The said upcoming test will be as crucial as it sounds once the North Korean scientists are able to generate a result from their national goal of an arsenal of viable, nuclear ICBMs that may ultimately land in the U.S. mainland. Moreover, speculation has surfaced that the test could go live on Sept. 9, which happens to be the country’s national founding anniversary.

The first ever ICBM test was conducted last July. The event was regarded as significant progress for the country’s program on nuclear and missiles since the current leader has risen to power, subsequent to his father’s death back in 2011. The government then went on with its two tests of Hwasong-14 ICBMs; these tests, when successful, could aim at large parts of the United States. It then proceeded with a threat on launching a series of the Hwasong-12 intermediate range missiles heading to Guam last month, a U.S. Pacific Island territory.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]