Jennifer Aniston Opens Up On Pregnancy And Having Kids: ‘It’s Sensitive To Me’

Jennifer Aniston is one of the female celebrities who are often the subject of fake news, and her most popular story is being allegedly pregnant. While she appears to be unfazed by the pregnancy rumors, the 48-year-old actress is actually tired of it all. During an interview with Glamour, Jennifer revealed the phrase that she would ban from tabloids if she had a choice.

“I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!'” Aniston said.

The Friends star admitted that she tries not to pay too much attention to that kind of headline. However, it affects her because it turns out to be body shaming. Jen explained that the tabloids create a story based on her picture and when she would have a moment of bloat, there will be arrows circled around her stomach, telling the readers that she’s pregnant. She claims that having a child is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years, but they never had a baby. The 53-year-old actor currently co-parents his six children with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie. There were rumors that the Fight Club star divorced the Horrible Bosses actress because he wanted to have kids, but she didn’t. However, the screen heartthrob hinted that he just got bored of his relationship with Jen. According to Mail Online, he felt pathetic and wasn’t living an interesting life.

“I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t,” Brad told Parade magazine.

Aniston has already moved on from Pitt and is now happily married to Justin Theroux. The two had been dating for years before they decided to have a secret wedding back in 2015. Now that she’s tied the knot, some people think that their next relationship goal is getting pregnant and having a baby. However, she explained that people have different ideas on what would give them a happy and fulfilled life.

“I think it’s to each their own. Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children,” she said. “It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me.”

During an appearance on the Today show a few years ago, Jennifer dismissed the notion that she needs to become a mother to feel complete in life. She revealed that she doesn’t have a checklist of things that have to be done and if they are not checked, then she has failed some part of her feminism and lost her value as a woman.

“I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people,” Aniston said.

Apart from the pregnancy rumors, Jennifer Aniston confessed that she’s getting tired of people asking when she and Justin Theroux will have kids. She told People that the public worries about it more than she and her husband do. The We’re the Millers star admitted it’s not something in their everyday life, and she finds the energy unnecessary and unfair especially to those who or may not have children.

“Who knows what the reason is, why people aren’t having kids. There’s a lot of reasons that could be, and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss,” Jennifer said. “It’s everyone’s personal prerogative, that’s all.”

