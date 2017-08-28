Angelina Jolie Reportedly May Be Willing To Drop Brad Pitt Divorce, But Only If He Takes One Shocking Step

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once known as the golden duo in the magical world of celebrity couples. Close to their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina and Brad seemed like the perfect family. As for those occasional tabloid headlines predicting a divorce, most fans just ignored the rumors and kept believing that Jolie and Pitt resembled celebrity love at its height.

Now, however, almost exactly a year after the bombshell dropped that Angelina and Brad were splitting, figuring out Jolie’s and Pitt’s relationship has become the hot new topic for tabloids. Are they friends who might possibly be willing to put the divorce on hold, or have Jolie and Pitt become enemies, determined to battle it out until the divorce is finalized?

Angelina Jolie Calling Off Divorce?

Hollywood Life noted that it was Angelina who started the divorce process that reportedly shocked Brad. Now, however, a source close to Jolie and Pitt told Hollywood Life that it’s possible that Angelina also will be the one to call off the divorce. But there’s a catch-22 as far as Brad is concerned when it comes to what it reportedly will take for Jolie to drop the divorce proceedings, according to the insider.

“There’s one reason that Angelina would welcome Brad back with open arms.”

Even though the legal aspects of Pitt’s and Jolie’s split reportedly continue to be worked out, the source said that it’s possible for Angelina to change her mind if Brad takes a shocking step.

Love Lingers?

Admitting that Jolie and Pitt are definitely “split and on their way to an official divorce,” the insider also noted that the estranged couple and their kids have gone through a lot since the split began almost a year ago. But despite that, love still exists between Brad and Angelina, according to the insider, who claimed that it’s now up to Pitt to rekindle their romance.

“There’s still love there, and it’s up to Brad to make her feel it again!”

The source also claimed that at the time that Jolie and Pitt split, their relationship was “really bad.” The two allegedly had been “fighting a lot,” and there was reportedly hostility on both sides. At the time, Angelina allegedly felt that “Brad had checked out of their relationship,” added the insider.

Brad And Angelina As Best Friends

But now, after so many months have passed, the source said that Jolie is missing Pitt. Angelina and Brad, according to the insider, were best friends as well as spouses.

“Brad was Angelina’s best friend, as well as her husband. They talked about everything and totally had each other’s back.”

However, after so many months, it reportedly would take a dramatic action on Pitt’s part for Jolie to drop the divorce.

What Brad Reportedly Must Do To Get Divorce Dropped

Describing Angelina as a “really stubborn” individual, the insider said that it’s not likely that Jolie would categorize the divorce as a mistake. But now, with Pitt’s changed lifestyle that he has said includes giving up booze and therapy, he could have another chance, according to the source.

“If Brad came crawling back to her and begged for another chance, she would willingly drop the divorce.”

Celebrity Insider also quoted a source who claimed that if Pitt pleaded with Jolie for another chance, she would halt the divorce process. The insider said that Jolie has some regrets as she looks back on the “end of their marriage.”

Moreover, the publication reported that Angelina is “pleased” with Brad’s progress in improving his lifestyle, thus opening the door to a romantic reunion.

However, that doesn’t seem likely according to what an insider told Radar Online about Jolie’s and Pitt’s relationship status. That source claimed that Jolie mended her relationship with her previously estranged father Jon Voight because she reportedly wants her dad on her side as the divorce allegedly gets “uglier.”

But Can Brad Forgive Angelina?

After making up with Jon, Angelina is inviting him to visit. That healed rift, however, is a dramatic contrast to what the insider described about how Pitt feels about Jolie.

Noting that it was Angelina who sparked the divorce drama by filing 11 months ago, the source recalled the allegations that Brad had become “drunk and violent with their then-15-year-old adopted son Maddox on a private jet.” Now, although Pitt has been cleared by FBI and state investigators, the actor remains upset by the allegations, according to the insider.

“[Brad is] still hurt that Angie painted him as an abusive dad,” said the source. “He feels that was a stab to the heart.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]