Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin reportedly dating.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted hanging out several times in Los Angeles, California.

Rumors of Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin dating first surfaced early in August when the pair was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s concert with Kylie Jenner, whose boyfriend Travis Scott opened for the event, People reported. They were also joined by model Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons.

According to TMZ, Jenner, 21, and Griffin, 28, went to Hollywood hotspot Avenue afterward and left the club in the same car.

More recently, the Victoria’s Secret model and Los Angeles Clipper forward attended Sofia Richie’s 19th birthday celebration at 1OAK Nightclub on August 24. A source told Hollywood Life that the two tried to quietly exit the venue but were still spotted by the paparazzi.

Days before Richie’s birthday bash, Jenner and Griffin enjoyed dinner together at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on August 13.

They were reportedly spotted again at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, with Baldwin. A witness told News.com.au that there wasn’t a lot of PDA between the rumored couple, but it was evident that it was the start of a new romance as they were completely inseparable. Jenner reportedly tried to hide from the public and refused to have photos of them taken.

Although neither Jenner nor Griffin have confirmed the reports, a source explained to OK! Magazine that their relationship is still in the early stages. The source also revealed that they’ve just been hanging out and “getting to know each other better.”

Because of their busy schedules, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are reportedly not dating exclusively. The source added that they’re just going with the flow at the moment.

The Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin dating rumor has left a lot of questions about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s alleged relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Jenner did not publicly confirm her relationship with A$AP Rocky, but they were widely believed to be dating especially after they were seen cozying up to each other at the Met Gala.

However, A$AP Rocky was reportedly shocked and hurt to learn that Jenner has been spending time with Griffin. An insider told Hollywood Life that although the pair didn’t put a label on their relationship, the “L$D” singer was nevertheless surprised because it was as if Jenner had broken an “unspoken agreement between them” by getting romantically linked to a guy other than him.

Meanwhile, Griffin has two children with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron.

