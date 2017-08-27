‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Stands Her Ground, Sharon Faces Victor, Vicky Applauds Billy’s Plan

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) stands her ground when Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells her she can’t go to see Victor (Eric Braeden). She won’t let her father stop her from seeing her grandpa. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) intervenes on Faith’s side, advising Nick to let Faith go to see Victor.

Victor Stole A Match On Nick

Victor stole a match on Nick when he went to Faith’s summer camp before she was due to leave. Victor made the move to pre-empt Nick and prevent him from turning Faith against him.

However, Victor was careful to avoid bashing Nick in front of Faith. He only talked to her about the changes that had occurred since she left home for summer camp. It is clear that Victor’s intention is not to turn Faith against her father. He only wants to ensure that Nick does not turn Faith against him and that he continues to have access to his granddaughter. He understands that Nick and Sharon must continue to have custody of their daughter, but he wants to ensure that he gets Faith on his side so that they will not be able to turn her against him.

Nick, however, assumes the worst about Victor’s intentions. He tries to stop Faith from seeing Victor. However, Faith will have none of that. She makes it clear to Nick that she wants to see her grandpa. She insists that with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) having moved out of the ranch, Victor needs her company.

When Faith leaves to see Victor, Sharon and Nick hold a quick discussion. Sharon advises Nick not to force Faith to choose between him and Victor. Nick sees reason but laments that Victor is making things difficult for him by pushing so hard.

Nick will have to play the game with care. If he pushes too hard, Faith might demand to go and live with her grandpa at the ranch.

Sharon Confronts Victor

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 28, tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) confronts Victor at the ranch. She protests that she is being dragged against her will into the feud between Victor and Nick through her relationship with Faith. She advises Victor not to go all out against Nick because it could hurt his family.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Worries About Faith Coming Home, Has Nick’s Adorable Girl Aged? https://t.co/dWY0XQWBQY — Laura H (@pmekame) August 20, 2017

However, Victor is not in the mood to be lectured by Sharon.

Sharon Caught In The Crossfire Of Tessa, Noah, Mariah Love Triangle?

Noah (Robert Adamson) suffers heartbreak once again as he loses Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Sharon had foreseen Noah’s current situation. She had suspected that Tessa has secrets from her past that she is hiding and that it could put a strain on her relationship with Noah. Noah is hurt to learn that while Tessa shares her secrets with Mariah and Sharon, she does not trust him enough to share with him.

Tessa shares the truth about her relationship with Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) with Mariah and Sharon, but she has left Noah out of the loop.

Noah and Tessa will likely drift apart even further after they go to stay at Sharon’s place. Living so close together at Sharon’s place means that they get to spend more time together.

Y&R spoilers tease that Mariah and Tessa will share intimate moments. The two will cozy up to each other once again, and Sharon could walk in on them while they share a passionate kiss.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For August 21-25: Victor Uses Faith, Victoria Wants Revenge, Tessa In Peril https://t.co/8XcpTIOAh6 — Laura H (@pmekame) August 18, 2017

While Sharon can be expected to keep their secret, the pair will have to look out for Hilary (Mishael Morgan) who is seeking an opportunity to drive a wedge between Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah. After her breakup with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), Hilary is seriously considering the option of reviving her relationship with her ex-husband Devon, and Mariah is the only one standing in her way.

Y&R buzz teases that Hilary might get a scoop on Mariah and Tessa’s secret relationship. If Mariah and Tessa plan to pursue their relationship, they will have to come out before Hilary exposes them.

Victoria Gets On Board With Billy’s Shady Plan

Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about his shady plan to get back at Jack (Peter Bergman). Billy reveals to Victoria that while he was visiting Dina (Marla Adams), he stole her password and that now all he needs is a Jabot laptop to complete his shady revenge plan against Jack.

Victoria suggests to him that he could steal Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) laptop. Shockingly, Billy agrees to look out for an opportunity to get his hands on Phyllis’ laptop.

Victoria is so excited about the plan that she gives Billy a big hug.

Billy finally commits a shocking act of betrayal at Phyllis’ place. The two share intimate moments together and when Phyllis goes to have a shower, Billy grabs her laptop and uses Dina’s password to access secret Jabot files.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]