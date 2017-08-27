Katy Perry To Bury The Hatchet With Taylor Onstage At The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards?

The MTV Video Music Awards are always full of surprises, and this year there could be a big one. Sources tell TMZ that something big is set to happen at the 2017 VMAs, which is being hosted by Katy Perry. On the heels of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” release, the celebrity gossip site reveals that it would not be a shock if Taylor Swift appears onstage with longtime rival Katy Perry to publicly bury the hatchet during the MTV awards celebration.

The music video for Taylor Swift’s debut single from her forthcoming album, Reputation, will premiere at the VMAs, which Katy Perry happens to be hosting. Taylor Swift is not scheduled to perform at the 2017 VMAs, but she is nominated in the best collaboration category for her duet with Zayn Malik on “I Don’t Want to Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” so she could be in the house to accept a win. While she’s not performing, executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic stopped short of confirming that Taylor will not be in attendance at the 2017 VMAs, simply saying she has been on the show many times and he wishes she was performing this year.

But VMA producer Garrett English told Entertainment Tonight that a reunion between Perry and Swift is not in the cards. Not on his show, anyway.

“That’s not happening as far as [I know],” English said of speculation that Katy and Taylor will take the stage together at the VMAs. “I’ve certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that’s not happening.”

Katy Perry’s feud with Taylor Swift has been playing out for years, but in recent months the “Roar” singer has hinted that she would like to call a truce with her rival. Perry repeatedly brought up her bad blood with Taylor while promoting her Witness album earlier this year.

During a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with late night host James Corden, Katy revealed the beef between the pop stars started “about backing dancers.” Perry explained that she tried to talk to Swift about it, but the “Shake It Off” singer retaliated by writing a nasty song about her instead.

“She started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry told Corden, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

While Katy Perry’s single “Swish Swish” has widely been speculated to be a response to Swift’s hit “Bad Blood,” Perry later told Australia’s Today Show she is ready for the drama with Swift to be over, saying she has nothing but love for the singer even though Taylor released her entire discography on Spotify the same night Katy’s new album, Witness, was released.

“I love her, I always have,” Katy said of Taylor last month. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.'”

Perry also apologized to Swift in an interview with Arianna Huffington earlier this summer.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Katy said. “I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.'”

Insiders say that the new songs on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming sixth album, Reputation, throw no shade toward Katy Perry. Taylor instead turns her focus on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who publicly humiliated her by releasing a phone call in which Kanye sought approval to mention Taylor in his song “Famous.” Swift maintains she never approved Kanye calling her a “b*tch” in the song.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 27 on MTV.

