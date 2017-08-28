Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Drinks Two Cups Of This Everyday To Shed Off Pounds

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss is a result of her hard work and her dedication to become a healthier version of herself. Being overweight most of her life, the Ghostbusters actress may have finally realized that it is finally time for her to do something about her lifestyle.

The 47-year-old actress is following a low-carb, high-protein diet which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. Melissa McCarthy also sees to it that she’s drinking something healthy to keep getting the much-needed nutrients while shedding off the pounds.

The Gilmore Girls reboot star resorted to this diet because it made a more long-lasting result in Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss journey, compared to those unreliable crash diets.

Other than her healthy spinach, apple, chia seeds and kale smoothie, Melissa McCarthy also sees to it to drink two cups of green tea every day. The Ghostbusters actress drinks her first cup during her morning snack and the second cup during lunch. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients and is also believed to aid weight loss.

Melissa McCarthy knew that her weight was a big problem and it may eventually cause her her life. With her family as her inspiration, the comedienne slowly but surely lost over 75 pounds and she’s committed to losing even more.

It’s certainly not easy to lose weight especially when someone has been struggling with weight issued for a long time. So for Melissa McCarthy to achieve her new slimmer figure, the funny actress completely changed her lifestyle and eating habits.

Working out also became a routine to Melissa McCarthy. The Bridesmaids star hired a trainer to keep motivated. The actress’ trainer makes sure that she’s only doing workouts that she enjoys and will give her impressive results at the same time. These workouts include high-intensity interval-training or better known as HIIT.

Melissa McCarthy got rid of her excess weight in the most healthy way possible. She is a living proof that keeping a healthy lifestyle will definitely make someone feel and look good. The popular star has been flaunting her new slimmer figure and has become an inspiration to people who are struggling with weight issues.

