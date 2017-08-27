‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Maggie Reacts To Finding Out Fake Adrienne Is Moving Into Kiriakis Mansion

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week reveal that Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will find out that Adrienne (Judi Evans) is moving back into the mansion. Of course, it isn’t the real Adrienne, but Bonnie Lockhart posing as the woman. Maggie doesn’t react very well to discovering the news about Justin’s (Wally Kurth) ex-wife.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from TV Guide tease Maggie Kiriakis‘ reaction to the fake Adrienne moving into the mansion. She isn’t thrilled to find out the news, but she will be livid when it is discovered that she isn’t the real Adrienne. The doppelganger storyline has many twists and turns, especially after Friday’s episode. It is only a matter of time before Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie Lockhart are exposed for who they really are.

DOOL spoilers for this week also reveal that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will want answers from Myron (Craig Welzbacher). Rafe and Hope are determined to find out who Dario Hernandez’s (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) partner in crime is. So far, it looks like Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears). However, a few fans are speculating that it could be someone completely unpredictable, like Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson).

Also, Hattie and Bonnie are going to panic over the situation with Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild), who suddenly died from a heart attack. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is going to try to stop JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) from ruining his plan.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Abigail (Marci Miller), Paul Narita (Sean Christopher), and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will agree to have a double wedding. “Chabby” and “PaulSon” should be walking down the aisle soon.

Congratulations to the #DAYS cast on 13,000 episodes! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:12am PST

As for Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), he will ask Marlena Evans for help. The doctor, who is actually Hattie, will give Andre some therapy. However, he doesn’t realize that it is Hattie looking for revenge. As for John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena, “Jarlena” will come up with a plan to escape Bayview.

The gang's all here! ????#DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen this week on DOOL?

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]