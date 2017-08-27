‘LPBW’: Zach And Tori Roloff Take Baby Jackson To Catalina Island As California Trip Continues

The past few days have been rather eventful for Zach and Tori Roloff, and especially for baby Jackson Roloff, their 3-month-old son. Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World couple took their little one on his first plane ride, as the young family traveled from their home state of Oregon to California, and while an earlier Instagram photo from Tori focused on their trip to Walt Disney Studios, the latest photo suggests that the “party of three” spent their Saturday on Santa Catalina Island, near San Diego.

As seen on her official Instagram account, Tori Roloff’s new photo with baby Jackson keeps things short and sweet, as Tori seems to have let the picture do the talking. The photo’s caption notes that the “Z and T party of three” — Zach, Tori, and baby J — were on Catalina Island on Saturday, and while it doesn’t say much else, the image shows Tori carrying baby Jackson in a sling, as they pose in front of a window right across the seaside. Jackson appears to be wearing a black fisherman’s hat, with his tiny legs hanging out of the sling, though his face isn’t visible to the camera, unlike in most of his other baby pictures.

Spent our day on Catalina island today! ❤️ #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Although some LPBW fans were focused on the romantic nature of Catalina Island as a vacation spot, others offered their comments on and asked questions about the baby carrier Tori Roloff was using to carry baby Jackson around. One Instagram follower suggested that Tori try out a woven wrap, as baby J may be too heavy to comfortably carry around in a sling.

The photo, which was shared late Saturday night Pacific time, comes shortly after Zach, Tori, and baby Jackson Roloff flew from Portland to Los Angeles via Alaska Airlines, marking baby J’s first-ever plane ride. As noted by Cafe Mom on Friday, Jackson had spent the entire flight sleeping, though he got his very first pair of wings for going on his very first flight just a couple of weeks after he turned 3-months-old.

The Inquisitr also focused on what the grown-ups were doing in Los Angeles during their trip. Though baby Jackson was not in the picture, Tori Roloff posted a photo of herself with her husband Zach as they visited Walt Disney Studios and spent the day with Disney artist Mike Gabriel and his two daughters. Tori was so moved by the Disney Studios tour that she promised to return the favor to Gabriel and his family, should they one day find themselves in the Portland area.

Little People, Big World is expected to return on TLC later this year for its newest season – what adventures could we be seeing next from Zach, Tori, and baby Jackson Roloff?

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]