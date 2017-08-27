Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Team Dominating NFL Preseason, Heading Straight For Another Super Bowl?

Seattle Seahawks rumors have been largely positive during the NFL preseason and that has continued this week. The Seahawks are beating up on the AFC West and suddenly NFL analysts are stating that this team is good enough to make it back to another Super Bowl. One of the biggest questions is whether or not the offensive line is going to hold up long enough to protect quarterback Russell Wilson for the full season, but a lot of new players are stepping up in a big way already.

The updated NFL standings certainly look really good as support for these latest Seattle Seahawks rumors, but it’s also important to remember that these are just practice games. Going undefeated in the NFL preseason doesn’t guarantee anything and a quick look at the 3-0 Cleveland Browns could throw some salt on any grand ideas of making a third Super Bowl with Russell Wilson at the helm. A little momentum from the team and hope from the fans doesn’t hurt, though.

In the first three NFL preseason games, the Seattle Seahawks have outscored their opponents 94-43. That’s the biggest scoring differential in the entire league, and the Seahawks will look to continue this trend with a game against the Oakland Raiders on August 31. There is a lot of buzz about this game because it will mark the first time that Marshawn Lynch has taken the field against the Seahawks since he signed a free agent deal with the Raiders.

So what does it all mean? Do victories against the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs mean anything in the long run? Will the Seattle Seahawks rumors about another Super Bowl run turn into a nightmare if the team starts out the regular season on a cold streak? The only way to know for sure is for fans to tune in when the Seahawks play the Green Bay Packers to open the year. That game takes place on September 10 and will show whether or not the defense is ready to stop former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Las Vegas oddsmakers still love the Seattle Seahawks, projecting them to be one of the best teams in the NFL again this season. A report by ESPN was written in June, showing that the Super Bowl odds for the team had improved, putting the Seahawks behind only the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Green Bay Packers as the teams most likely to win the title. It’s a long road to get to the 2018 NFL Playoffs, but there are a lot of positive things to take away from the preseason games and the current Seattle Seahawks roster certainly looks good enough to contend.

