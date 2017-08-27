‘BB19’ Spoilers: Jason Dent Has A Shocking Eviction Plan That Alex Ow, Paul Abrahamian Agree With

BB19 spoilers now reveal that Head of Household Jason Dent has a new plan. The Power of Veto was assigned earlier on Saturday (August 26), with Jason again emerging as a competition winner. Jason has been very successful lately and has started to really become a force inside the BB19 house. Now he has all of the power as the current Head of Household and the holder of the Power of Veto. That is where the latest round of BB19 spoilers stems from.

New information that just came out on the CBS live feeds is that Jason Dent wants to keep his nominations the same. He also has the rest of his alliance members on board, deferring to his choice as the current HOH. This is a good move by the rest of the BB19 cast members, as it allows Jason to make a big game move and do so with the support of his friends in the house. It also presents some intriguing BB19 spoilers for the upcoming CBS episodes of the show.

As a reminder, earlier BB19 spoilers from Friday afternoon (August 25) revealed that Jason Dent had nominated Raven Walton and Matt Clines for eviction. This was a group decision, with the thought being that they could then backdoor Kevin Schlehuber if the opportunity presented itself. Most of the people in on the decision agreed that this was a fine course of action, as they didn’t mind which of the three houseguests got evicted in Week 9.

A report by fan site Joker’s Updates confirms this piece of information that just came out on the CBS live feeds and the BB19 spoilers that Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Alex Ow are completely on board with the decision. Jason has even given Alex permission to act like she wanted to have Kevin Schlehuber placed on the block, but that Jason decided to go rogue on that particular plan. This will keep Alex in the good graces of Raven Walton and Matt Clines, even as she is ready to evict them both from the BB19 house.

Jason Dent has specifically requested that Matt Clines be the eviction victim this week and that’s exactly what is going to happen at the August 31 Eviction Ceremony. It’s not too surprising that these BB19 spoilers have come out, as Jason is pretty good friends with Kevin Schlehuber in the house, which includes walking around the backyard with him all the time. All of the potential drama that could come from Jason’s decision at the Veto Ceremony will also provide a new round of BB19 spoilers this coming week.

