Song Joong-Ki Says Song Hye-Kyo Is Really Gorgeous

South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki can’t stop talking about Song Hye-Kyo, his bride-to-be. The celebrity couple, who starred together in the military romance Descendants of the Sun, is all set to tie the knot on October 31.

In an interview with Soompi, actor So Ji-Sub, Song Joong-Ki’s Battleship Island co-star, described him as “a manly man without any pretense.” Song Joong-Ki, however, begs to differ. He says that Song Hye-Kyo’s beautiful appearance makes him look stupid.

Song Joong-Ki’s recent interview with a South Korean media outlet, Chosun, is going viral on social media. When asked about how his relationship evolved with Song Hye-Kyo, the actor said that they both have a lot in common and love spending time together.

Last year, however, was a different story. After the conclusion of Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-Ki was interviewed by many media outlets. In those interviews, he described his ideal woman as someone who is wise and intelligent. Thanks to Descendants of the Sun, which brought him closer to Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki now has the whole package.

“Her appearance is eye catching, and it makes me looks [sic] stupid but she is really gorgeous,” he said in an interview this week.

유시진씨 팬미팅 ???????? #태양의후예 #유시진 #강모연 #songsongcouple A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Jun 17, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

Song Joong-Ki, who is currently basking in the glory of his newly released blockbuster Battleship Island, says, despite his busy schedule, he makes it a point to spend time with Song Hye-Kyo.

✈️⛱ A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Sep 30, 2016 at 5:52am PDT

The rumor on social media is that Song Hye-Kyo may quit acting for a while, although Song Joong-Ki never commented on that. He did, however, hint that he may not work with her. Song Hye-Kyo’s decision to quit acting might be temporary, according to fans. Considering the couple will tie the knot in October, they may be preoccupied with the wedding preparations. While Song Hye-Kyo may take up occasional modeling projects for Esprit, Laneige, and Dyson — for which she is the brand ambassador — it will be a while before fans see her in a drama or a movie. Neither Song Hye-Kyo nor her agency has confirmed this yet.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the big day. Many are hoping that the SongSong wedding will be Hallyu’s most memorable event.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]