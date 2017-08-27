After Texas Hurricane, Up To 10 Tornadoes Seen, Plus Houston Had Four Flood Emergencies In One Night

Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm. However, the aftermath continues for Texas residents. Not only is there major cleanup to do, the storm is causing heavy rainfall that is resulting in catastrophic flooding across the state. Perhaps, the hardest hit is Houston. According to Statesman, there have been four flood emergencies in one night.

So far, one person has drowned in the Houston flood. The rain came quickly and plummeted the ground hard. It resulted in the National Weather Center to declare four flooding emergencies across Houston in one night. Officials warned residents that they would be in “dire danger” if they left their homes or shelters. They were warned not to attempt to go on the streets.

In some neighborhoods, rain gauges measured more than 4 inches of rain in just one hour.

According to Eric Berger of Space City Weather, Houston is approaching a flooding catastrophe. The rain is coming down hard and fast, dumping tons of water in the city.

One woman is dead after she got out of her vehicle and was literally swept away by flood waters.

Flooding is not the only problem in Texas following Hurricane Harvey. Irving had an earthquake earlier this week. Also, there were as many as 10 tornados spotted in Fort Bend County.

Houston is not the only city that is affected by flooding. Many areas of Texas are getting strong winds and heavy downpours. San Antonio had flash flood warnings. Even as far as the Hill Country, approximately six hours away, residents are being warned. The rain and strong gusts of wind are affecting areas all over the state. Some believe this is just the beginning, as it is being reported to expect heavy rain for the next several days.

Tornado Warning including Beach City TX until 2:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/ONi551q5Na — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017

According to AccuWeather, San Antonio is under several weather advisories. These include a tropical storm warning, flash flood watch, and there is even a tropical cyclone statement on the website.

In Houston, a city official said it was difficult to get people to be careful when they see blue skies and the sun shining. However, the clear skies that people saw this morning does not minimize the danger of flooding.

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]