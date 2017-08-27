Manny Pacquiao Throws Shade At Floyd Mayweather Ahead Of Fight, ‘Money’ Announces Retirement After Latest Win

Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao may have lost one of his biggest fights in his career with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, but that doesn’t stop him from throwing shade at the 50-0 legendary boxer.

It’s no secret that there has been plenty of trash-talking prior to the highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. The two boxers have been exchanging heated words on-and-off the screen and slammed each other on social media as well.

However, just a day before the much-awaited bout, Manny Pacquiao temporarily stole the spotlight and tweeted what many considered the diss of the century.

On Friday night, Floyd took to Instagram for one final ambiguous message that appeared to be directed to Conor. In his tweet, the undefeated boxing champion threw a subtle jab at the UFC lightweight champion, saying, “Talking doesn’t win fights.”

Surprisingly, Manny Pacquiao chimed in and seemingly roasted his former opponent. In the now-deleted tweet, the Filipino pride mockingly replied, “but running does. God bless on your fight tonight!”

Many were quick to point out that the boxer-turned-senator was referring to his controversial loss against the outspoken fighter in their bout last 2015. It can be recalled that Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s victory at that time was bombarded with controversies.

Pacquaio, along with many fans and boxing enthusiasts, claimed that Mayweather won the fight by “running” away from his punches instead of fighting him head on.

MANNY PACQUIAO OFF THE TOP ROPE! pic.twitter.com/SqLSTOcgn6 — Nicky Football (@ESPN580Nick) August 26, 2017

Despite his obvious diss, Manny Pacquiao still made it clear that his bet is on Floyd Mayweather Jr. In a previous interview with Yahoo Sports, Pac Man claimed that the Irish fighter is fighting a losing battle.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring. There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.”

True enough, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor via technical knock out in the 10th round, making his perfect career record to 50-0.

Shortly after the mega fight, Manny Pacquiao took to Twitter and praised both Floyd and Conor for their epic match.

“Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50!”

Interestingly, after Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via technical knock out, he announced his retirement and confirmed that he will never fight again.

“This was my last fight tonight,” Mayweather said. “For sure. Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with.”

It remains unclear whether or not Floyd Mayweather will definitely hang his boxing gloves for good. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has yet to make an announcement about his future plans after his loss against the undefeated champion.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]