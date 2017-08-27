Ronda Rousey To Wed Travis Browne On The Day Of Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have finally set their wedding date, and it was revealed to be on the same day as the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor megafight in Las Vegas. The news was announced by UFC chief Dana White on Aug. 25.

Then again, White shared that he will not be able to attend the wedding since it is on the same day when UFC superstar McGregor is putting on the boxing gloves in an attempt to topple the unbeaten American boxing champ. Plus, he pointed out that he only received the invitation a day before the nuptials so he really cannot make it on the couple’s big day.

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding.” MMA Fighting quoted the UFC chief as saying on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

He added that although Rousey is very happy to finally wed, she has not announced any retirement plans yet. “And she’s in a good place, she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that,” he said.

In April, the couple got engaged in New Zealand. Browne, 34, reportedly popped the question under a waterfall because he felt that it is the right place to do it, NY Daily News reported.

Recalling the day of the proposal, Rousey said on Live with Kelly & Ryan,“It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall. So he pulls out this ring and he said ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?'” Browne proposed after dating the former UFC champ for two years.

????????❤️ @travisbrownemma A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

This will be Ronda Rousey’s first marriage, while it is the second for Browne who was divorced from fitness model Jenna Renee Webb just five months after they tied the knot. Later, Webb accused Browne of domestic violence but the latter denied this. A third-party probe was launched by UFC and the fighter was cleared.

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in UFC. She was a bantamweight champion for six consecutive years but turned away from the sport after her devastating knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015.

My #mcm @travisbrownemma surprised me with baby chickens!! Two silkies and two dominiques!! ????????????????????Pic by @layziethesavage A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

She made an attempt for a comeback in December 2016 and challenged Amanda Nunes but unfortunately, Rousey was knocked out again in a mere 48 seconds. Many assumed that she will retire after the back-to-back losses, but there is no announcement yet to confirm this.

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #RouseyVsNunes #UFC207 Pic by @ewillphoto A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

Ronda Rousey still ranks as UFC’s No. 4 female bantamweight fighter in the world despite her losses. Currently, she is focusing on her new career path as an actress. Her acting gig started at the height of her worldwide popularity.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]