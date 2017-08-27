Sadie Robertson Admits She Is Interested In Bieber Since He Has Found Religion

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty is pretty picky about what kind of guy she will date. Now it turns out that Justin Bieber may have just changed enough that she is interested in him. E! Online shared that Sadie is speaking out and even telling the Biebs to hit her up now. They would make a pretty cute couple.
Sadie did a sit-down interview with E! where she talked about her thoughts on Bieber. He recently canceled the rest of his tour and decided to focus on himself more. Sadie was asked about who her celebrity crush could be and she said, “Now that Justin Bieber is going to all these Christian conferences, I’m like hit me up Biebs.” Of course, she is kidding, but you never know if Justin will hit her up and it sounds like Sadie might consider going out with him. She is very religious and wants to date someone that shares the same views as her.
Sadie Robertson also shared that people see her and think she is Miley Cyrus. While on a mission trip in Guatemala, she said a little girl wearing a Hannah Montana shirt even came up to her and thought that she was Miley. She says that she even sang a few Hannah Montana songs. It sounds like everyone really did think that she was Miley even though, of course, that isn’t the case.
TMZ shared a bit about what was going on with Justin back when he decided to cancel his tour. Justin was seen at Zoe Church Conference at The Wiltern Theatre. It was revealed that he canceled his tour so that he could work on his faith. This was important to him. He didn’t even end up performing at the Rose Bowl as planned. The fans would love more details from Bieber, but he isn’t giving them to fans. No word yet on why touring kept him from being religious.
Are you surprised to hear that Sadie Robertson says she would date Justin Bieber? Do you think that they would be a cute couple? Sound off in the comments section below. You can watch Sadie in repeats of Duck Dynasty, but this show is over.
sorry for the double selfie post… who dis ???? cool story though – I asked @bellarobb if she could give a piece of advice to the world what would it be. She said "Something that changed things for me is when I stopped thinking everyone was looking at me. When I felt like everyone was looking at me all I was thinking about was me" Honestly I think my little 14 year old sister hit a home run with this one… For the past 3 weeks of traveling from Washing DC to the Dominican Republic to Hollywood and now back to Nashville to speak at @anniefdowns event in the morning on unending joy my mind has been spinning from the things I have seen. I have seen some of the most powerful people in our country with joy and some very unhappy. I have seen some of the poorest people with the most joy yet some unhappy as well. I have seen some of richest and most famous people with joy and some very very unhappy. Every person from every place has the ability to choose their perspective. Anyone can be unhappy and anyone can obtain joy. I believe the people who took the focus off of themselves and their situations no matter how big or small the situation was and adjusting their hearts to look above and put others before themselves really determined the quality of their life. It was a beautiful thing to see that we all have equal opportunity to obtain the greatest gifts life has to offer peace, contentment, joy, love, and the things that can have the ability to make any life you have a been given a good one. Thanks bella for a perspective change ???? don't stress the little things friends even if you step into your jeans and rip an even bigger hole in them ???????? [shirt from @wildbluedenim get it for a very low @rue21official]
