Sadie Robertson Admits She Is Interested In Bieber Since He Has Found Religion

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty is pretty picky about what kind of guy she will date. Now it turns out that Justin Bieber may have just changed enough that she is interested in him. E! Online shared that Sadie is speaking out and even telling the Biebs to hit her up now. They would make a pretty cute couple.

Sadie did a sit-down interview with E! where she talked about her thoughts on Bieber. He recently canceled the rest of his tour and decided to focus on himself more. Sadie was asked about who her celebrity crush could be and she said, “Now that Justin Bieber is going to all these Christian conferences, I’m like hit me up Biebs.” Of course, she is kidding, but you never know if Justin will hit her up and it sounds like Sadie might consider going out with him. She is very religious and wants to date someone that shares the same views as her.

Sadie Robertson also shared that people see her and think she is Miley Cyrus. While on a mission trip in Guatemala, she said a little girl wearing a Hannah Montana shirt even came up to her and thought that she was Miley. She says that she even sang a few Hannah Montana songs. It sounds like everyone really did think that she was Miley even though, of course, that isn’t the case.

TMZ shared a bit about what was going on with Justin back when he decided to cancel his tour. Justin was seen at Zoe Church Conference at The Wiltern Theatre. It was revealed that he canceled his tour so that he could work on his faith. This was important to him. He didn’t even end up performing at the Rose Bowl as planned. The fans would love more details from Bieber, but he isn’t giving them to fans. No word yet on why touring kept him from being religious.

just a day with my sister in law and our kids. we are gonna be mommy bloggers. #slothaddition #cousins A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Sadie Robertson says she would date Justin Bieber? Do you think that they would be a cute couple? Sound off in the comments section below. You can watch Sadie in repeats of Duck Dynasty, but this show is over.

