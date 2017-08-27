‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke’s Changed Perspective, Difficult Decisions, And Earth’s Wasteland Teased

The 100 Season 5 will start off quite differently when The CW network airs new episodes in 2018. The Season 4 finale put the characters in a box. Now, the writers have to figure out a way to get them out of the corner and back together. One way they are doing that is with a huge time jump of six years. So, what can be expected from Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) and the others?

According to Three If By Space, showrunner Jason Rothenberg teased what fans can expect in The 100 Season 5. For one, Clarke and Madi (Lola Flannery) will have met five years prior. That’s about one year after Praimfaya. He also explained that after the six-year time jump, the air will be safe to breathe. However, the majority of the Earth will still be a wasteland. There is one small patch of land that, for whatever reason, did not succumb to the effects of the second apocalypse. It will be an area that Clarke and Madi consider their home.

However, the inmates on the descending prisoner ship will also want that land for themselves. It could create a source of tension between the groups.

As for how Clarke will change in The 100 Season 5, expect her to have a motherly bond with Madi. They have been together for five years. Being a mother figure has changed Clarke and shifted her priorities. Her perspective on certain things will be different. Rothenberg also revealed that Clarke will face difficult decisions. Some things will benefit Madi, but won’t be in the group’s best interest, and vice versa.

One thing that was teased was that when The 100 Season 5 premieres, the rocket will still be up in space. It made fans wonder if there is a problem that prevents them from coming home. However, the showrunner explained that they will come back pretty early in the season. He also said not to expect a whole lot of scenes of the group in the rocket. They all know each other and won’t have too much conflict.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be forced to decide between two horrible choices. That tends to be a recurring event in The 100. Don’t expect that to change in Season 5.

However, the same cannot be said for the people down on Earth. Trapped in a bunker, Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) will be trying to keep the Grounder clans under control. She has to resort to some brutal methods to get her message across. Now, the only question is, what is going to happen when all of these separated groups come back together in an epic and long overdue reunion?

