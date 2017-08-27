‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Alex Turns On Jason, Wants Kevin On Block – ‘BB19’ Chaos As House Turns On Cowboy

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Saturday was rife with conflict in the BB19 house after Jason won the Power of Veto comp and revealed to his allies that he planned to leave Matt and Raven on the chopping block. Maven thinks that they went up on the block to pave the way for a back door of Kevin, but Jason wants one of them out. Unfortunately for Jason, the rest of the house turned on him. Here’s what happened Saturday evening on the live feeds as the balance of power shifted.

Veto Comp wrecked the house – and might wreck Jason’s game

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds reveal the PoV comp played out on Saturday was the hide and seek event. The BB19 house was thoroughly trashed, as expected, and Jason emerged victorious, but things went downhill from there for the cowboy HoH and PoV winner. This should be Jason’s week to shine since he has all the power in the house (up until the end of the Veto Ceremony), but his frustrations grew as Saturday evening progressed and he felt, rightly so, like his HoH was being hijacked by Alex and her demands. The cowboy was crabby.

Jason told Alex and Paul he will take the heat, leave nominations the same, and target Matt. Recap: https://t.co/W1T43v0Ptx #BB19 pic.twitter.com/9GzrQLNkq2 — Big Brother Updates (@BB_Updates) August 27, 2017

After the veto comp, half the BB19 house went in on Jason to try and get him to do what they wanted. What they want is for him to pull one of the couples off the block and renom Kevin. Paul, Christmas, and Alex prodded Jason to put Kevin up as a renom, according to live feed updates from Jokers Updates. Jason resisted then later told Paul he was on board with it but doesn’t like to be pushed. It sounded like Jason will not do what the house wants and will leave condom squirreling Matt and Raven on the block to force Matt’s eviction.

BB19 house in turmoil when Jason won’t cave

BB19 spoilers from the feeds that were burning up Twitter late last night showed Alex telling Jason to do what they want and put Kevin on the block. To make things worse, she said she threw the HoH comp to him, and a frustrated Jason retreated to the backyard for a hot tub talk with Paul. Jason still has no clue that Paul is the architect of all the drama, including the plot to oust Kevin who has never won a comp and couldn’t save himself if he tried.

Last night in the hot tub, Jason told Paul that Alex was “secretly” guiding him to put Kevin on the block to vote him out. Yes, she was, and it’s because Paul was secretly guiding her. Jason was confessing to the very guy that put the plan into motion. Jason then complained that Alex has been talking to Christmas more than him lately. Jason has been spending time with Kevin who has a grudge against Alex because of what Paul has stirred up in the BB19 house. Jason also told Paul that Alex is worried about her safety, not either of them.

Jason raged against being pushed to nominate Kevin

The latest Big Brother scheme from bearded sheeple herder Paul is that he wants to keep Matt and Raven in the game, so they will go after Jason and Alex. That’s why he’s promoting Kevin’s eviction. But Jason is screwing with Paul’s plan by insisting he’ll leave the noms the same. Paul went to work to blow up Jason’s game and try and force his hand by having the other BB19 sheep do his dirty work while he worked directly on Jason Saturday night.

BB19 live feeds show Paul told Jason that Kevin does “not have his back,” and if he thinks so, he’s mistaken. He said Kevin has no one’s back. While they chatted, Jason snapped and told Raven and Paul that he’s sick of being a “minion” in the game, doing what she wants him to do. Jason also dropped the MF bomb while he vented to Paul. To make things worse, Jason continued to talk smack about Alex in front of Raven and griped about Alex saying she threw the HoH comp to him.

Jason’s loyalty to Kevin wrecking his Big Brother game

Big Brother 19 viewers know that Jason and Kevin have been tight since the game started, bonding over being the only married guys in the house. But Jason sticking with Kevin, no matter that Paul is at fault for starting the trouble, is about to blow up his game. Everyone in the house is ready to go after Kevin and Jason after tonight’s squabbles. Even Alex is turning on her power partner, and this spells trouble. Jason is a comp beast, but he can’t play in the next HoH and might find himself heading to jury.

Feeds are back. Noms went as expected. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/UtoCZRet2U — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 26, 2017

Flashback on the Big Brother live feeds to 10:45 p.m. on Saturday to see Jason’s “final” word to Josh and Christmas that he will leave the nominations the same. Earlier, Jason told Paul that when Raven is “being a b*tch to me” then he pushes back and added that she can dish it but can’t take it. But by pushing back against his allies and talking about Alex behind her back, Jason set himself up for a fall. Raven might go to Alex and tell her what Jason was saying about her. Paul won’t even have to get his hands dirty on this one.

Counting votes for eviction

Once the Veto Ceremony is over, Jason’s power as HoH is done, and it’s up to the voting houseguests. This will be a frustrating week for Paul unless Jason caves to the deluge of pressure before the PoV ceremony and pulls Raven off the block and nominates Kevin. Paul reassured Raven she’s coming down from the block, but that seems uncertain. It might be that Paul knows she’s stuck up there and by reassuring her, he’s covering his bases to make it look like Jason betrayed her.

As for the other BB19 HGs, many told Jason they will tell Matt they didn’t want to send him out and wanted Kevin evicted instead. That would ensure Jason won’t get Matt’s jury vote if he makes it to the end. Voting this week are Alex, Paul, Christmas, Josh, and Kevin (as of now). Paul, Christmas, and Josh are in lock step, so they will decide who goes home this week but won’t be happy if it’s a choice between Matt and Raven. It should be an interesting day on Sunday in the Big Brother house to see if the peer pressure resumes and Paul gets his way in the end.

What do you think? Are you happy Jason is pushing back (although unknowingly) against Paul’s master plan? If Matt and Raven remain on the block together, who do you want to see evicted? Counting votes, it seems that Raven will be safe since she’s no threat and Matt, the occasional comp winner, will pack off to the jury house to chill with Cody, Elena, and Mark. Come back for more Big Brother 19 spoilers and updates.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]