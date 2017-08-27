‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Wicked And Evil Klaus, Hope Mikaelson’s Misbehaving, And More

The Originals Season 5 will be the last time fans will see the Mikaelson family on The CW network. What can viewers expect from Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell)? According to TV Insider, a video of an interview with executive producer Julie Plec and the cast teases what is coming up.

Possible spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the series returns.

In the video clip, Julie Plec explained that when The Originals Season 5 premieres, the Mikaelsons will still be separated. Klaus is off trotting around the world. He is spending his time killing masses of people and is described as being quite evil and wicked.

Elijah Mikaelson will still be playing the piano in France. When the series returns, he will have no clue that his family, who are thousands of years old, are out there. He also won’t know that they are out there searching for Elijah and wondering about his fate.

Hope Mikaelson will no longer be a little girl. Formerly portrayed by Summer Fontana, Klaus and Hayley’s daughter will be played by Danielle Rose Russell. In a boarding school located in Mystic Falls, she misses her dad. She is described by Plec as being an “alien-like” teenager who is misbehaving.

All the main cast members expressed excitement about working with the new Hope in The Originals Season 5. This is especially true for Joseph Morgan. It certainly will be interesting to find out how Klaus will parent a teenager. Particularly when she comes home with a love interest, which the Inquisitr previously reported.

Other main characters will stay behind in New Orleans. They will be running the city and making sure everything stays peaceful. However, that is when things go horribly wrong. Of course, Plec could not reveal what exactly goes wrong. However, it was teased that in Season 5, expect Hope to figure out a way to reunite her family again, even if it destroys her.

What do you think is going to happen in The Originals Season 5? What would make the perfect ending for the Mikaelson family?

[Featured Image by Tinseltown/Shutterstock]