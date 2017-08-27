‘BB19’ Update: Fans Speculate Jessica Graf Is Pregnant After She Cryptically Tweets She Has ‘News’ To ‘Share’

After former BB19 houseguest Jessica Graf took to Twitter Friday and crafted a somewhat cryptic tweet, her fans ran with the idea that she may be pregnant. Their speculation likely stems from the fact that when she was in the Big Brother 19 house, she often joked around with her showmance partner, Cody Nickson, about a possible pregnancy.

Only weeks ago when both Jessica and Cody were still in the BB19 house, they discussed an upcoming Power of Veto (POV) competition. Jessica joked that she would want to take a prize instead of the power, saying, “Mama needs a vacation,” according to Buddy TV.

Cody then questioned her about the comment and they began to converse about a theoretical scenario in which she found herself pregnant after being evicted from the Big Brother 19 house. Buddy TV reports that the couple, affectionately shipped “Jody” by their fellow cast mates, decided that Cody would be given the happy news if he was still in the game. Jessica further joked that the whole situation should be given the hashtag “IsSheorIsntShe.”

At press time, Jessica’s mysterious tweet had 107 shares, 2.7 thousand likes, and 131 comments. The post reads as follows.

I just got the best news!!!! I can’t wait to share it with you guys!!!!”

Twitter follower @Candacecatsxo responded to Jessica’s tweet with “are you pregnant,” while @BBOTT231 posted an image of a positive pregnancy test and wrote, “fingers crossed.”

Other Big Brother fans on Twitter were not as kind, and some thought maybe Jessica’s news involved her and Cody being asked to be a team on the next incarnation of another CBS reality show, The Amazing Race.

It appears whatever Jessica’s “best news” is, the BB19 alumnus is keeping mum about it for now.

Nonetheless, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, she is attempting to unite Jody fans by encouraging them to vote for Cody as Big Brother 19‘s America’s Favorite Player. In addition, Jessica has quipped about surprising Cody with a marriage proposal at the BB19 finale, which is slated to take place on September 20.

Cody was recently evicted and is the first member of the Big Brother 19 jury.

