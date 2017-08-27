Angelina Jolie Reportedly Wants Brad Pitt Back — He Says Not A Chance

It has been a year since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and even though things have improved between them, Pitt has no interest in rekindling their relationship.

A new report from Life and Style claims that Jolie still holds out hope that she and Brad might get back together someday, but after the public humiliation she put him through, he has no other interest in doing anything with Jolie other than parenting their six kids.

Their kids — Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — are the couple’s main focus, not their relationship. And it is the children who are keeping the two actors talking. The divorce is still moving forward.

The couple was together for a decade before tying the knot in 2014. It only took two years of marriage before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. According to Life & Style, the split became nasty when the FBI got involved amid allegations of child abuse. But, since then, things between the couple have improved, and it’s all because of the kids.

Pitt is committed to co-parenting their six children, but according to Jolie the divorce hasn’t been easy. “It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air,” she recently told Vanity Fair. “[The new LA house] is a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal our family. We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…[the kids are] not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.”

Jolie claims things started taking a turn for the worse when Jolie was in post-production on her latest directorial project First They Killed My Father, saying “cracks” started to appear.

Of course, it didn’t help that the two starred together in By the Sea, a 2014 film directed by Jolie. The story was about a couple whose 14-year marriage was falling apart. The pair filmed the movie when they were newlyweds. It turned out to foreshadow the couple’s real-life split. Pitt’s character also dealt with a problem that Pitt faced in real life: alcohol. However, Pitt has reportedly gotten sober.

Now that the marriage is over, it’s all about the kids and making sure they spend plenty of time with their dad. All six of them currently live with Jolie. They occasionally visit Pitt at his Hollywood Hills mansion.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]