Jessa Duggar Worries Fans With Video Of Spurgeon Dancing To Contemporary Music In Her Car

Jessa Duggar just wants to show off how adorable her 1-year-old son, Spurgeon, is, but some of her Instagram followers keep finding reasons to criticize her short videos of the little boy.

On Saturday, Jessa Duggar shared a video of her curly-haired son having a blast playing with all of the buttons and knobs on the dashboard of the family car. Spurgeon giggled with glee when he made a blast of air blow on his face by turning on the fan, and this inspired him to test out the vehicle’s other features by twisting more knobs and pushing more buttons. He switched the car over to Eco mode, and he managed to turn the hazard lights on and off.

“My, I shouldn’t let you do that. You’re such a stinker,” Jessa said as Spurgeon continued treating the car’s control panel like a toy.

However, the Duggar daughter didn’t stop the “cute little stinker” from playing; instead, she encouraged her curious son to push the button that turned on the CD player. When he heard music playing, Spurgeon immediately began bouncing up and down and dancing to the beat.

“Workin’ on some basic drivers ed: a/c controls, hazards, eco mode, and radio,” Jessa captioned the Instagram video.

“No car seat? be careful. He is getting cute tho!” wrote one of Jessa’s followers in response to the video.

“Hope she ain’t driving with the baby in the front,” another commented.

However, the critics were drowned out by supportive Duggar fans who observed that Jessa’s vehicle is not moving in the video. It was also noted that Spurgeon and his mom appear to be waiting on another passenger to return to the car, meaning the little boy’s car seat is likely in the back seat.

Fans who weren’t concerned about Spurgeon’s safety turned their attention to his dance moves. Jessa Duggar’s parents discourage their children from dancing, and Michelle Duggar once told Beliefnet that she and her husband have come to the conclusion that busting a move can have dire consequences. This belief is based on what they’ve read in the Bible.

“See, dancing is normal! Its in the bible ‘a time to dance,'” read one response to Jessa’s Instagram video.

“Music??? wait i think he’s dancing, uh-oh,” another fan commented.

Jessa Duggar’s taste in tunes also surprised some of her Instagram followers. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar think that any music with a beat is “not good on your heart and your mind” because it makes you want to dance like Spurgeon is in the video. In the book Growing Up Duggar, Jessa and her sisters write that they grew up listening to gospel, classical, Celtic, and bluegrass music. However, the song that had Spurgeon moving and grooving was “Overcomer,” a contemporary Christian pop tune by former American Idol contestant Mandisa. According to the Jackson Free Press, Mandisa wrote the upbeat song about a friend who was battling breast cancer.

Perhaps it shouldn’t surprise Duggar fans too much that Jessa has expanded her musical horizons since getting married. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, her husband, Ben Seewald, listens to a lot of Christian hip-hop, and he’s even friends with a rapper named Flame.

