Jennifer Garner Wants Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend To Stay Away From Her Kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split a while back and are moving on from each other. Now it turns out that Ben has a new girlfriend and a source is saying that Jennifer doesn’t want the new girlfriend to have anything to do with her kids. That might be hard to do, but they are going to have to work this out somehow. In Touch Weekly shared the details about Jennifer’s thoughts on Ben’s new girlfriend.

Ben Affleck is now dating Lindsay Shookus and the two really do seem like they are getting serious with each other. Ben and Jennifer have three kids together Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five. A source is sharing that Ben is ready to introduce his new girlfriend to the kids, but that Jennifer isn’t having it at all.

The source went on to explain that after Jennifer and Ben were together for so long it took the kids a bit to get used to their parents being divorced. She allegedly feels like it will be hard on them if they add another woman into their lives already.

There is one thing really good about this news, though. The source revealed that Ben also wants what is best for their kids so he is being understanding about it all. This makes it so much easier on everyone if they can agree and get along. You know that eventually, Ben Affleck is going to decide it is time for his new girlfriend to meet the kids, but maybe Jennifer will be used to the idea by then and agree to it.

Ben went public with this new relationship in July and they have been seen together often. It really does look like they are serious, so meeting the kids is something that will end up happening more than likely. Lindsay does have a four-year-old child of her own, which means she is used to being around children. That has to help ease Jennifer’s mind when it comes to her being around her kids.

